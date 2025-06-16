Town of Lake Lure and The Landings of Lake Lure Assisted Living Partner in Recovery Efforts Following Hurricane Helene

Lake Lure is a close-knit town, and this storm has tested our strength” — Carol Pritchett

LAKE LURE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which delivered unprecedented damage to the Town of Lake Lure, the Town and The Landings of Lake Lure Assisted Living community are coming together in a spirit of collaboration and resilience to support community recovery and restore essential services.The powerful storm left a deep mark on Lake Lure, resulting in the loss of several major public assets, including the Town Hall. Critical infrastructure, including the town’s drinking water wells and sewer systems, was severely compromised, disrupting daily life and public safety.As a result of these disruptions, The Landings, which was a prominent senior living community in the area, made the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily relocate residents from its community. The safety and well-being of residents is always a top priority, and the decision was made in close coordination with local authorities to ensure continuity of care.In a remarkable gesture of community partnership, The Landings of Lake Lure Assisted Living has entered into a month-to-month lease agreement with the Town of Lake Lure, offering use of its currently unoccupied facility to house municipal operations. While the building is not suitable for residential use at this time, it provides a much-needed space for Town Council meetings and day-to-day government operations while the Town works to rebuild critical infrastructure. The Landings has offered the space at a deeply discounted rate, ensuring that the Town has a stable and affordable operational base for as long as necessary.“Lake Lure is a close-knit town, and this storm has tested our strength,” said Carol Pritchett, Mayor of Lake Lure. “We are grateful for partners like The Landings, who have acted swiftly and compassionately to protect some of our most vulnerable residents—and now are going even further by opening their doors to support the Town’s recovery efforts. This is a true example of public-private partnership serving the public good.”The Landings management echoed the sentiment of unity and long-term commitment to the community.“Our hearts are with the Town of Lake Lure,” said Charlie Trefzger, CEO. “While the storm forced us to make a challenging decision, our priority remains the safety and well-being of our residents. In the meantime, we are proud to support the Town’s operations and offer a temporary home for local government services during this rebuilding phase.”Recovery efforts are already underway, with town officials working closely with state and federal partners to restore infrastructure and plan for long-term resilience. United in purpose, the Town and The Landings of Lake Lure are committed to restoring Lake Lure and ensuring its residents—of all ages—can continue living their best life

