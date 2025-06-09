OSCE Chair Finland to convene international conference on climate and security

VIENNA, 9 June 2025 — The Chairpersonship Conference on Climate and Security will take place 11 June 2025 in Hanaholmen, Espoo. At the Conference, experts will discuss a range of issues on climate, peace and security, including the environmental and climate impacts of conflicts and the role of businesses and civil society in strengthening climate security.

The aim of the Conference on Climate and Security is to promote a comprehensive approach to security, which entails cross-sectoral and whole-of-society cooperation.

The event will bring together, among others, experts, human rights defenders, international organisations and businesses from the participating States and Partners for Co-operation.

“The Conference will discuss the climate and environmental impacts of conflicts. Russia’s illegal war of aggression has caused immeasurable environmental damage. The direct and indirect impacts of the war threaten the environment, health, livelihoods and security throughout the OSCE region,” said OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen.

The role of businesses and civil society in strengthening climate security is also on the agenda.

The discussions will provide input for a study on climate security due to be published later this year. The study aims to sharpen the OSCE’s role among international climate actors.

As OSCE Chair, Finland aims to increase the resilience of the participating States and respond to the security challenges caused by climate change.

The Conference is part of the programme for Finland's OSCE Chairpersonship and can also be followed remotely. You can follow the Conference through this link.

