OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen to visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

VIENNA/HELSINKI, 9 June 2025 — The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen will visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on 10 to 11 June for meetings with high-level government officials and civil society.

In Astana, Minister Valtonen will meet with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, and Chairman of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev.

In Tashkent, the Chairperson-in-Office will hold meetings with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis (the Parliament) Nuriddin Ismoilov. She will also deliver a speech to the students of the University of World Economy and Diplomacy.

Throughout the visit, Chairperson Valtonen will also engage with OSCE field operation staff, civil society representatives and OSCE beneficiaries.

