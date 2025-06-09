Moldovan law enforcement officers enhance analytical capabilities with i2 Analyst’s Notebook through OSCE training

Analysts from Moldova’s General Inspectorate of Border Police, General Police Inspectorate and Customs Service enhanced their capabilities with i2 Analyst’s Notebook software at a specialized training course organized by the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department, in co-operation with the Permanent Mission of Romania to the OSCE, from 2 to 6 June in Chisinau, Moldova.

Participants worked with two Romanian experts to sharpen their practical skills in data visualization, link analysis and charting techniques used in criminal investigations. They also learned to import and analyze structured data, and apply timeline and network analysis tools to real-world case scenarios.

“The ability to visualize and interpret complex data sets is essential in countering organized crime. This training provided our officers with much needed skills to conduct structured, intelligence-led investigations,” said Sergiu Lisnic, Head of the Passenger Information Directorate of the General Inspectorate of Border Police.

The course combined theoretical sessions with hands-on exercises and helped participants learn ways to generate actionable intelligence and more efficiently co-operate across agencies.

“This was a useful training. I now have the confidence and technical skills to use i2 Analyst’s Notebook in my daily work — something that will significantly improve the quality and speed of our investigations,” said Stanislav F., a participant from the General Police Inspectorate.

The training course was organized within the framework of the OSCE’s extrabudgetary project “Support to the Law Enforcement Agencies in Moldova in Response to the Security Challenges in the Region”, with financial contributions from France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States.