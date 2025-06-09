Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,171 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala responds to IDT issues that include his involvement, 10 Jun

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala will on Tuesday, 10 June, address a media briefing, on a number of issues about the IDT including investigations involving his actions and involvement and oversight during his tenure as a former Minister.

The IDT is an entity of the DPWI focusing on providing social Infrastructure to communities on behalf of the government.

The Entity has been in the headlines in recent times and the Deputy Minister will set the record straight on some of the pertinent issues in the public domain.
Members of the media are invited

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday 10 June 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre,1035 Francis Baard, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield

Kindly RSVP via Bukiwe Cimela 076 420 8184.

For more information and inquiries, contact: Lennox Mabaso
Head of DPWI Communications and Marketing
Cell: 082 884 2403

Thami Mchunu 
DPWI Director Media Liaison 
Cell: 079 519 6997

#GovZAUpdates

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala responds to IDT issues that include his involvement, 10 Jun

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more