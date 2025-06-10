Ignition unveils plans for AI-powered pricing intelligence to help firms and agencies price smarter

Ignition unveils plans for AI-powered pricing intelligence

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition , a recurring revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies, today unveiled early plans for a groundbreaking new capability aimed at ushering in a new era of pricing intelligence for service-based businesses.The professional services industry has long operated without meaningful pricing benchmarks; relying instead on guesswork, gut feel or outdated references. Ignition’s planned AI-powered pricing feature, currently in early development, is designed to change that. Drawing from real billing data across thousands of services, it will deliver tailored pricing suggestions that help businesses price with greater confidence.Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition, provided an early preview of the company's latest AI product innovation at an accounting industry event, AICPA Engage. “Undercharging services. Underselling value. Second-guessing prices. These are problems dragging down profitability across the industry,” said Strickland.“With AI-powered pricing intelligence, our goal is to help business owners stop guessing and start pricing with confidence. They will be able to see whether a price falls below, within or above the expected price range, alongside the AI-suggested price for that service.”Unlike traditional pricing tools or static benchmarks, Ignition’s AI-powered pricing insights model will provide dynamic, contextual suggestions based on specific service attributes entered by a customer. This could include the industry, service name and description, billing type and frequency, and region.“The AI pricing suggestions will be informed by thousands of billed services to give customers real-world insights into what clients are actually paying,” said Strickland.Currently in early development and testing, Ignition’s AI-powered pricing intelligence is built into the proposals workflow. It shows where prices sit within the expected range, and the suggested price for those services. Customers decide whether to adjust prices at their own discretion before sending the proposal.Ignition is testing the AI-powered pricing suggestions model, with functionality subject to change in the future. The broader release is expected by the end of 2025.In the future, Ignition envisions expanding pricing intelligence to include comprehensive, personalized pricing suggestion reports across a customer’s entire service offering.“We’re taking our time to build a responsible and meaningful AI-pricing model that will deliver real value to our customers into the future,” said Strickland. “This is just the start in empowering service-based businesses to optimize revenue through smarter pricing and packaging.”Michael Ly, CEO of Reconciled and an Ignition customer, said: “Ignition’s pricing intelligence will be a game changer. Figuring out what to charge, pricing competitively and getting paid your worth is top of mind for any firm or agency owner. This will provide a great starting point to assess whether your services are priced appropriately.”Ignition customers can join the waitlist to register their interest for AI-powered pricing intelligence at https://www.ignitionapp.com/product/pricing-intelligence About IgnitionFounded in 2013, Ignition is the recurring revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies to transform their sales, billing and payment processes. Ignition automates proposals, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single platform, empowering 8,000+ businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease. To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 1.9 million clients and earned $9b in revenue via the platform. Ignition’s global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK. Learn more at www.ignitionapp.com

