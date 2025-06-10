Strategic Office Support Appoints New President and Realigns Leadership Team to Fuel Continued Growth

Strategic Office Support

Strategic Office Support promotes Sarah Newby to President and realigns leadership to support rapid growth and client success.

This new structure strengthens our ability to scale without compromising the high-touch service our clients expect” — Steve Cella, CEO of SOS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Office Support ( SOS ), the fastest-growing provider of end-to-end DME staffing and RCM solutions , today announced a series of leadership changes and internal promotions to support its rapid expansion and deepen client impact.Sarah Newby has been promoted to President of SOS. Formerly the company’s Sales & Marketing Director, Sarah has been a driving force behind SOS’s growth and brand leadership. As President, she will lead strategic initiatives across departments, guide the teams responsible for service delivery, and continue to drive SOS’s market expansion.Founder Steve Cella will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), focusing on long-term vision, innovation, and partnerships. This marks the first time SOS has formally separated the President and CEO roles, allowing for sharper operational focus and continued scalability.“Sarah’s leadership has helped take SOS to the next level,” said Steve. “This new structure strengthens our ability to scale without compromising the high-touch service our clients expect. I’ll continue as CEO and remain fully engaged in our next stage of growth.”Alongside the appointment of a new President, SOS is proud to announce the following promotions:Maria Carvajal: Client Success Manager → Implementation ManagerKristin Coste: Implementation Specialist → Client Success ManagerThese changes reflect SOS’s commitment to investing in its team and building a foundation for long-term growth.“We’re aligning our structure with our ambition,” said Sarah Newby. “These shifts help us deepen client partnerships and continue delivering best-in-class outsourced solutions for DME providers.”About Strategic Office Support (SOS)Strategic Office Support (SOS) solves the toughest challenges HME/DME businesses face. From chronic staffing shortages to inefficiencies in revenue cycle management (RCM), SOS streamlines operations with bespoke outsourced teams dedicated to success.SOS services span intake, order processing, VOB/PAR, customer service, resupply, billing, and more.SOS increases collections, reduces costs, and ensures compliance while delivering transparency and high-quality support for HME/DME providers.

