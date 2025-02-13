Strategic Office Support Redefines Transparency in DME Outsourcing with Exclusive Video & Unveils Office Expansion

Strategic Office Support

Strategic Office Support expands to a new Cebu facility and unveils an inside look at its team, redefining transparency in DME outsourcing.

Our people are our greatest asset, and by offering full transparency into our operations, we’re changing the way businesses think about outsourcing” — Steve Cella, CEO of SOS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Office Support (SOS) is setting a new standard for transparency in outsourcing by offering an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at its Cebu, Philippines, office. While most outsourcing companies keep their operations hidden, SOS proudly showcases the heart of its success—its people. The new video, available here , provides an inside look at the dedicated professionals driving success for DME businesses. This move reinforces SOS’s commitment to openness and excellence, setting it apart in an industry where visibility is often lacking.Expanding to Meet Demand: A New State-of-the-Art OfficeAs demand for SOS’s services continues to soar, the company is expanding its office space to accommodate growth. With all current spaces fully booked by existing clients and new reservations, SOS is proud to announce the opening of a brand-new facility in Cebu IT Park, a high-security, technology-driven business hub.Key highlights of the new office space:-Move-in date: May 1, 2025-Capacity for 400 associates per shift at full occupancy-Previously occupied by UHC Optum, ensuring a high-tech and secure infrastructure-Two high-tech training rooms designed to keep classes small while accommodating up to 50 trainees at a time-On-site cafeteria to support employees and enhance workplace satisfaction“This expansion reflects both the incredible demand for our services and our unwavering commitment to providing top-tier support for our clients,” said Steve Cella, CEO of SOS. “Our people are our greatest asset, and by offering full transparency into our operations, we’re changing the way businesses think about outsourcing.”In addition to the office expansion, SOS will be attending the Medtrade Show at Booth 435, where attendees can meet the team, learn more about its services, and see firsthand how transparency and high-quality support make a difference in outsourcing.The conference will take place from February 18-20, 2025, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX.About Strategic Office Support (SOS)Strategic Office Support (SOS) solves the toughest challenges HME/DME businesses face. From chronic staffing shortages to inefficiencies in revenue cycle management (RCM), SOS streamlines operations with bespoke outsourced teams dedicated to success.SOS services span intake, order processing, VOB/PAR, customer service, resupply, billing, and more.SOS stops revenue leaks, reduces costs, and ensures compliance while delivering transparency and high-quality support for HME/DME providers.

Meet The People of SOS

