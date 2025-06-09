Premier Auto Protect Earns 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award from ConsumerAffairs, Based on Verified Customer Reviews

Premier Auto Protect earns the 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award from ConsumerAffairs for reliable extended warranties.

We’re honored to receive the 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award, reflecting our commitment to providing clear, reliable extended warranties that help drivers feel secure.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Auto Protect , a trusted provider of extended warranties for cars, has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award from ConsumerAffairs for its outstanding customer service. This accolade, based on verified customer reviews, underscores Premier Auto Protect’s dedication to providing clarity, confidence, and peace of mind to drivers nationwide. As vehicle repair costs continue to rise, Premier Auto Protect’s comprehensive plans and exceptional support are empowering car owners to drive worry-free.Premier Auto Protect has been named a 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award winner by ConsumerAffairs.com , a leading platform for verified consumer reviews, for its exceptional customer service in the extended warranty for cars market. Announced on May 9, 2025, in Phoenix, AZ, this recognition underscores the company’s dedication to providing reliable, customer-centric vehicle protection plans. With repair costs averaging $1,200 per incident in 2024, Premier Auto Protect’s solutions are meeting a critical need for drivers seeking affordable protection.Protect your vehicle from rising repair costs with Premier Auto Protect’s award-winning extended warranties. Visit https://premierautoprotect.com/ to request a free quote and drive with confidence today!The extended car warranty market is booming, valued at $36.94 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $61.13 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.50%. Rising vehicle complexity, including advanced sensors and electric vehicle batteries, has driven up repair costs, with 55% of car owners expressing concern about post-factory warranty expenses, according to a 2024 Consumer Reports survey. Premier Auto Protect addresses these challenges with six tiers of coverage—Basic, Value, Complete, Exclusionary, Superior, and Ultimate—designed to suit a diverse range of vehicle types, including high-mileage cars and electric vehicles. These plans cover critical components like engines, transmissions, electrical systems, and air conditioning, ensuring comprehensive protection.What sets Premier Auto Protect apart is its customer-first approach, which earned high praise in ConsumerAffairs’ review analysis. The company’s proprietary technology evaluated verified reviews for emotional tone, recurring themes, and overall satisfaction, revealing Premier Auto Protect’s ability to foster strong emotional connections with customers. Key features that resonated with reviewers include:- Nationwide Flexibility: Customers can choose any ASE-certified repair facility from a network of over 250,000 professionals, ensuring accessibility and convenience.- 24/7 Roadside Assistance: Plans include towing, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage, providing support to drivers in emergencies.- 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: A risk-free purchase option allows customers to cancel within 30 days for a full refund.- Transferable Warranties: Plans can be transferred if the vehicle is sold, adding value for customers.- Referral Program: Customers receive a 10% premium discount for each referral, enhancing affordability.The ConsumerAffairs Buyer’s Choice Awards are unique for their rigorous methodology, analyzing millions of reviews to identify companies that excel in delivering trust and satisfaction during major purchasing decisions. “The Buyer’s Choice Awards are grounded in real feedback from real people,” said Zac Carman, CEO of ConsumerAffairs. “By analyzing millions of reviews with our proprietary technology, we’re able to spotlight the companies delivering exceptional service and making a real difference in people’s lives.” Premier Auto Protect’s award reflects its ability to meet customers’ needs for clarity, support, and peace of mind.Premier Auto Protect’s direct-to-consumer model eliminates middlemen, offering competitive pricing and streamlined claims processing. Customers can bring their vehicle to any ASE-certified mechanic, and Premier Auto Protect pays for covered repairs directly, with the customer only responsible for any applicable deductible. The company offers four primary coverage levels: Premier Basic, Premier Value, Premier Complete, and Exclusionary. These levels cater to varying needs, with the Exclusionary plan providing the most comprehensive protection, covering everything except specifically excluded items. This flexibility, combined with 24/7 claims support, ensures a hassle-free experience.The award comes at a time when consumer trust in extended warranty providers is crucial, with concerns about scams highlighted by sources such as Consumer Reports. Premier Auto Protect’s A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and its 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award affirm its position as a reliable provider.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect is a leading provider of extended car warranties, offering comprehensive vehicle protection plans and exceptional customer service. The company offers nationwide coverage, enabling customers to utilize any ASE-certified repair facility. With a 30-day money-back guarantee, 24/7 roadside assistance, and a 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award from ConsumerAffairs, Premier Auto Protect is committed to delivering peace of mind to drivers.

