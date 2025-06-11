Branching Minds Named One of Fortune’s 2025 Best Workplaces in New York™

Recognition celebrates a high-trust, collaborative culture driving better outcomes for K–12 schools nationwide

This honor belongs entirely to our team. Being recognized as one of the best places to work in New York is a powerful affirmation of the culture we’ve built together.” — Maya Gat, CEO & Co-Founder, Branching Minds

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branching Minds , a leading K-12 education technology company, has been named one of Fortune’s 2025 Best Workplaces in New York™ —a distinction driven by direct positive feedback from its team and a deeply-rooted culture of trust.This recognition celebrates companies that go above and beyond to create an exceptional employee experience, and Branching Minds stood out for its strong sense of purpose, inclusive culture, and high-trust environment.“This honor belongs entirely to our team,” said Maya Gat, CEO and Co-Founder of Branching Minds. “We are a mission-driven group working to make education better for educators and students alike, and we do it with heart, humility, and a lot of collaboration. Being recognized as one of the best places to work in New York is a powerful affirmation of the culture we’ve built together.”To determine this year’s list, Great Place To Workanalyzed nearly 145,000 confidential survey responses from employees across New York. Companies were selected for their ability to consistently deliver a positive, inclusive, and empowering workplace, regardless of role, background, or tenure.Branching Minds was also Great Place To Work Certified™ in 2025 , with 95% of employees saying it’s a great place to work, compared to just 57% at a typical U.S. company.This recognition follows several other recent accolades for Branching Minds, including a 2025 Top EdTech Product of the Year Award in Student Support Technology, a 2024 Excellence in Equity Award for Best Differentiation and Personalized Learning Solution, and two 2024 CODiE Awards for Best Personalized Learning Solution and Best Customer Experience—solidifying its reputation as both a trusted partner for school districts and an employer of choice.About Branching MindsBranching Minds partners with schools to help educators streamline differentiated instruction and personalize learning through a system-level MTSS solution that simplifies best practices. Since 2013, Branching Minds has collaborated with nearly 300,000 teachers and 545 districts across 38 states, improving outcomes for more than 2 million students. Learn more about the people and purpose behind Branching Minds at www.branchingminds.com About the Fortune Best Workplaces in New YorkGreat Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 8.4 million U.S. workers. Of those responses, nearly 145,000 were received from employees at companies that were eligible for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. Companies earn eligibility by being Great Place To Work Certified™, having at least 10 U.S. employees, and having headquarters in the New York region. Visit h www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/new-york/2025 to learn more.About Great Place to WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings more than three decades of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model™ help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on its coveted Best Workplaces™ lists. Visit www.greatplacetowork.com learn more.

