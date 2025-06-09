SHANIA TWAIN FOUNDATION TO COMBAT FOOD INSECURITY BY DONATING A MILLION MEALS AT FOOD PANTRIES DURING SUMMER 2025 TOUR

Shania Twain

In the spirit of giving back, Shania Twain and Shania Twain Foundation are donating to a food bank in every city she plays in during her Summer 2025 tour.

We can make a meaningful impact across the United States and Canada by helping to ensure that food banks are well stocked and, in turn, uplift people in every city we visit this summer.” — Shania Twain

NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music legend Shania Twain is passionate about ending food insecurity in vulnerable communities. In the spirit of giving back, Shania and the Shania Twain Foundation are donating to a food bank in every city she plays in the USA during her Summer 2025 tour. The Shania Twain Foundation will do the same in Canada, working with Second Harvest to help rescue and deliver food for almost 400,000 meals throughout the communities where she is playing. In total, the donations will amount to 1,000,000 meals, and will directly impact the local regions where Shania is performing.“At the Shania Twain Foundation, we believe everyone deserves access to nutritious food,” said Shania Twain, founder of the Shania Twain Foundation. “These donations will provide direct support in the communities of each tour stop. We can make a meaningful impact across the United States and Canada by helping to ensure that food banks are well stocked and, in turn, uplift people in every city we visit this summer.”The Shania Twain Foundation has worked directly with local venues to identify organizations in the United States that will receive the gift. The organizations include:Montana Food Bank Network (Missoula, MT)FeedMore WNY (Buffalo, NY)Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York (Saratoga Springs, NY)Good Shepard Food Bank of Maine (Bangor, ME)New Hampshire Food Bank (Gilford, NH)Hershey Food Bank (Hershey, PA)Feeding Northeast Florida (Jacksonville, FL)Feeding South Florida (Hollywood, FL)Currently, food insecurity is at an all time high and donations to food banks have dropped drastically in many regions. These donations highlight the Shania Twain Foundation’s commitment and Shania's deep passion to end hunger across the nation.The Shania Twain Foundation also donated $25,000 in five different cities in Canada for a total commitment of $125,000 through its national partnership with Second Harvest this year. The funds will help rescue and deliver enough food for 400,000 meals in the communities of Calgary, Moose Jaw, Quebec City, Ottawa and Toronto. Additionally, in Prince Edward Island, $25,000 will be donated to the West Prince Caring Cupboard to support food insecurity in several communities.Founded by music icon and humanitarian Shania Twain, the Shania Twain Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families facing poverty and food insecurity. The foundation supports programs across North America that provide access to food, education, mental well-being and other essential resources for underserved communities. The foundation’s goal is to develop strategic partnerships and provide funding and grants that will support under-resourced organizations in their efforts to lift the most vulnerable in their communities.For more information on the Shania Twain Foundation, visit shaniatwainfoundation.com

