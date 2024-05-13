Elmwood Park Zoo Prepares to Reveal New Veterinary Health Center and Welcome Center During 100th Anniversary Celebration

A rendering of the new Elmwood Park Zoo's Welcome Center A rendering of the new Elmwood Park Zoo's new Welcome Center. Elmwood Park Zoo's Welcome Center Fountain

The construction of Elmwood Park Zoo's new Welcome Center and Veterinary Health Center is nearing completion and is expected to open on June 27, 2024.

Elmwood Park Zoo’s mission truly comes to life once you step inside our new Welcome Center.” — Al Zone, Executive Director and CEO, Elmwood Park Zoo.