Spartan Capital Securities and B2i Digital Announce the Spartan Capital Investor Conference 2025 in New York City

This year’s conference will bring together over 50 public and private companies with institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals for a dynamic day of networking and insight.

We share Spartan’s focus on real value and strong execution. This conference is an exciting opportunity to deliver meaningful connections and results.” — David Shapiro, CEO- B2i Digital, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC and B2i Digital, Inc. will host the Spartan Capital Investor Conference 2025 on Monday, November 3 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square. This year’s conference will bring together over 50 public and private companies with institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals for a dynamic day of networking and insight.The one-day event will feature company presentations, structured one-on-one meetings, and main stage discussions. Participants will include executives from growth-stage companies and investors focused on discovery and long-term engagement.John D. Lowry, Founder and CEO of Spartan Capital Securities, said, “We are committed to creating an environment where serious investors and innovative companies can connect meaningfully. Our focus remains on access, insight, and high-quality interactions.”The event is produced in partnership with B2i Digital, whose Featured Conference platform supports investor discovery before, during, and after the event. B2i Digital engages a network of over 1.3 million investors and provides marketing support across multiple digital channels. David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, added, “Investors are looking for credible issuers and efficient formats. We share Spartan’s focus on real value and strong execution. This conference is an exciting opportunity to deliver meaningful connections and results.”Pre-registration is now open at b2idigital.com/spartan-capital-investor-conference-2025. Attendance is limited and subject to approval.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital works with investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets professionals through its Featured Company and Featured Conference programs. Founded by David Shapiro, the firm is headquartered in New York City and helps companies connect with targeted investors through digital engagement and outreach.Contact:David Shapiro, CEOdavid@b2idigital.com212.579.4844b2idigital.comAbout Spartan Capital Securities, LLCSpartan Capital Securities is a full-service investment banking firm based in New York. The firm provides advisory, capital markets, and wealth management services to institutional and individual investors.Contact:Spartan Capital Securities, LLC45 Broadway, 19th FloorNew York, NY 10006investmentbanking@spartancapital.comspartancapital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.