Study of 10 Perth Agencies Reveals Major Cost Variations in Bond Cleaning Requirements, Some Exceeding Bond Deposits

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive new study analyzing the bond cleaning requirements of 10 major Perth real estate agencies has revealed significant disparities in cleaning standards, with some agencies implementing requirements that could cost tenants more than their actual bond deposits.

The research, conducted by Alliance Cleaning Services, examined official vacating checklists from prominent Perth agencies including Ray White, Harcourts, Raine & Horne, LJ Hooker, and others, to determine which impose the strictest cleaning standards on departing tenants.

Key Findings Reveal Industry-Wide Inconsistencies

The study found that while all agencies require professional carpet cleaning (100% mandate), requirements for specialized services vary dramatically across the market. Only 20% of agencies explicitly require garage oil stain removal – a service that typically requires professional pressure washing and can add $150-$300 to standard bond cleaning costs.

"Our research shows that tenants renting through certain agencies face significantly higher cleaning costs than others," said Sujan Shrestha, spokesperson for Alliance Cleaning Services Group. "Ray White and Raine & Horne emerged as having the most comprehensive requirements, with checklists containing 25+ specific cleaning tasks that go well beyond industry standards."

The Big Three: Most Demanding Agencies Identified

The analysis identified Ray White (Whiteman & Associates), Raine & Horne (North Perth), and Peard Real Estate (Joondalup) as the three agencies with the most stringent bond cleaning policies:

• Ray White requires oil stain removal from driveways and garages, professional pest treatment with receipts, and cleaning of air-conditioning filters

• Raine & Horne mandates exhaust fan cover removal and cleaning, along with garage degreasing requirements

• Peard Real Estate enforces strict policies warning tenants that "if anything is missed, Peard may deduct cleaning costs from the bond or call in their cleaning contractor at the tenant's expense"

Real-World Service Data Confirms Agency Impact

Internal data from Alliance Cleaning Services, covering 1,247 bond cleaning clients across Perth from January to May 2025, validates the study's findings:

• 100% of customers required professional carpet cleaning, confirming universal agency mandates

• 28% of Ray White properties and 25% of Raine & Horne properties required pressure washing services, compared to just 8% average for other agencies

• Properties in luxury western suburbs showed 45% higher demand for comprehensive service packages

Financial Impact on Perth Tenants

The research indicates that bond cleaning costs vary significantly based on agency requirements:

• Standard agency properties: $500-$1,000 total cleaning costs

• Strictest agencies (Ray White, Raine & Horne): $650-$1,300 total costs

• Luxury properties: $1,200-$1,600+ total costs

"For many Perth renters, these costs now approach or exceed their bond deposits," explained Shrestha. "A tenant with a $1,000 bond could face $1,300 in cleaning costs when renting through the strictest agencies, creating unexpected financial hardship during an already stressful moving period."

Emergency Service Impact

The study revealed that 22% of all bond cleaning bookings were classified as emergency requests needed within 48 hours, with 78% of these stemming from customers discovering strict requirements too late. Emergency bookings cost an average of 35% more than advance bookings.

Additionally, 8% of customers required additional cleaning after failed inspections, with re-cleaning services averaging $250-$400 in extra costs.

Universal Requirements Create Baseline Costs

Despite variations in specialized services, the study found certain requirements are now universal across Perth's rental market:

• Professional carpet steam cleaning with receipts (100% of agencies)

• Wall washing and mark removal using sugar soap (100% of agencies)

• Complete kitchen and bathroom deep cleaning (100% of agencies)

• Exterior window cleaning (80% of agencies)

• Flyscreen removal and washing (70% of agencies)

Methodology and Scope

The research analyzed official vacating checklists from 10 major Perth real estate agencies across northern suburbs to coastal areas, examining only publicly available documents and agency-issued guidelines. Coverage included agencies managing properties in Mirrabooka, Kelmscott, North Perth, Perth CBD, Cottesloe, Leederville, Joondalup, Forrestfield, West Perth, and Clarkson.

Recommendations for Perth Tenants

Based on the findings, the study recommends that Perth tenants:

1. Request complete cleaning checklists during lease negotiations

2. Budget for agency-specific requirements before signing leases

3. Address oil stains immediately if renting through Ray White or Raine & Horne

4. Book professional end of lease cleaning in Perth services early to avoid emergency pricing

5. Maintain documentation of all professional cleaning services

About the Study

This comprehensive analysis represents the first systematic comparison of bond cleaning requirements across Perth's major real estate agencies. The research combined documented requirements from agency websites and official checklists with real customer service data spanning five months and 1,247 Perth properties.

The complete study findings, including detailed agency breakdowns and specific cleaning requirements, are available in the full research report: Which Perth Real Estate Agencies Have The Strictest Bond Cleaning Policies.

About Alliance Cleaning Services

Alliance Cleaning Services has been providing professional cleaning solutions across Perth and Australia since 2008. Founded in Golden Bay, Perth, the company now operates across all major Australian cities, offering residential, commercial, and specialized cleaning services including bond cleaning, carpet cleaning, and pressure washing.

