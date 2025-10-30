Perth's Leading Bond Cleaning Company Demonstrates How Professional Standards Address Consumer Protection Concerns

Official Logo of Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth

Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth's 4.9-Star Service and 50+ Real Estate Partnerships Provide Template for Industry Reform Following 87 Consumer Complaints

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following Consumer Protection WA's warning about end-of-tenancy cleaning services that generated 87 complaints over two years, Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth has released a comprehensive bond cleaning and vacate cleaning analysis directly addressing every concern raised in the government warning.

The Consumer Protection announcement, titled "Don't get taken to the cleaners when a tenancy ends," highlighted significant industry problems including poor service quality, excessive upfront payments, property damage, and unreasonable pricing. With 80% of complaints alleging service providers "failed to exercise due care and skill," the warning exposed widespread issues affecting Perth tenants.

"The Consumer Protection warning validates what we've been saying for years – the cleaning industry needs professional standards and accountability," said Asmita Sherchan, Director of Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth. "Our 4.9-star Google rating and partnerships with over 50 Perth real estate agencies demonstrate that professional service delivery can protect consumers while maintaining viable business operations."



Professional Standards Address Consumer Concerns

The Consumer Protection warning against upfront payments highlights a critical industry challenge requiring balanced solutions for both consumers and service providers.

"Upfront payment for move-out cleaning is crucial for business viability," explained Sujan Shrestha, CEO of Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth. "While 90-95% of customers are honest and pay reliably, some never pay after work is completed. With minimal profit margins in bond cleaning, losing money from even 5-10% of customers puts the entire business at risk."

Majestic requires a 10% deposit to secure bookings, with the remainder paid 48 hours before service delivery – providing business security while minimizing customer risk compared to full upfront payments.

"Our payment structure addresses Consumer Protection concerns while ensuring sustainable operations," continued Shrestha. "Customers have time to verify our 4.9-star rating and partnerships with over 50 real estate agencies before final payment is due."

The company's transparent pricing directly addresses another major complaint area. Unlike operators who spring unexpected charges, Majestic clearly communicates that wall and blind cleaning are additional services requiring separate assessment and customer approval.

"Transparency eliminates disputes," noted Greg Mason, Service Quality Assurance Manager. "We obtain explicit customer approval before any additional work proceeds, preventing the surprise charges Consumer Protection complaints highlighted."

Industry Partnerships Validate Quality Standards

Majestic's partnerships with over 50 Perth real estate agencies provide multiple layers of consumer protection that individual operators cannot offer. The company's cleaning checklist has been developed in collaboration with the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia (REIWA) and approved by their extensive real estate partner network.

"Real estate agencies only maintain relationships with cleaning contractors who consistently deliver results," said Sarah Cooper, North-East Perth Bond Cleaning Specialist. "Our partnership network demonstrates consistent quality standards across diverse property types and proves our reliability in meeting inspection requirements."

The company's 14-day warranty aligns with WA tenancy law requirements for property inspections, providing additional consumer protection beyond the basic service delivery.

Comprehensive Service Process Ensures Quality

Majestic's service process addresses multiple Consumer Protection concerns through systematic quality control measures:

-Day-before reminder calls ensuring clear communication

-On-site property assessment and verification of booking details

-Customer approval required for any additional services

-Mandatory 15-minute post-service walkthrough before completion

-14-day warranty covering any issues identified by property managers

"Quality control isn't just about cleaning standards – it's about professional communication and customer service throughout the entire process," explained Mina Sherpa, Customer Relations Manager. "The complaints Consumer Protection received often stemmed from poor communication and unrealistic expectations."

Technology and Documentation Enhance Accountability

The company has invested in digital documentation systems, comprehensive insurance coverage, and professional training programs that address property damage concerns highlighted in Consumer Protection complaints.

"Professional accountability requires proper systems," said Subin Shrestha, Operations Manager. "We maintain comprehensive documentation, carry full insurance coverage, and provide clear recourse options if issues arise. This professional infrastructure protects customers in ways that fly-by-night operators cannot match."

Industry Leadership and Future Development

Majestic's response to the Consumer Protection warning includes recommendations for industry-wide improvements, including standardized service definitions, transparent pricing requirements, and enhanced consumer protection measures.

"The 87 complaints represent an opportunity for industry reform," stated Director Asmita Sherchan. "Professional operators should embrace higher standards that protect consumers while supporting legitimate business operations. We're committed to leading this transformation in Perth's rental cleaning industry."

The company's comprehensive analysis of Consumer Protection concerns and their systematic solutions is available on their website, providing educational resources for tenants, property managers, and other cleaning service providers.

About Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth

Established in 2015, Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth has become Western Australia's leading bond cleaning specialist, serving the Perth metropolitan area from Yanchep to Mandurah. The company maintains partnerships with over 50 real estate agencies and has achieved a 4.9-star Google rating.

Majestic's comprehensive services include bond cleaning, end-of-lease cleaning, carpet steam cleaning, and after-builders cleaning, all backed by a 14-day bond-back guarantee. The company's cleaning checklist has been developed in collaboration with the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia (REIWA) and approved by their extensive real estate partner network.

Under the leadership of Director Asmita Sherchan, who brings over 15 years of cleaning industry experience, Majestic has focused on professional standards, transparent pricing, and comprehensive consumer protection measures. The company employs specialized regional managers across Perth, ensuring consistent service quality and local expertise in diverse property types from heritage homes to high-rise apartments.

Majestic's commitment to environmental responsibility includes eco-friendly cleaning products and water-saving techniques, while their investment in professional-grade equipment and comprehensive staff training ensures consistent service delivery across all property types and locations.

Company Statistics:

-4.9-star Google rating

-Partnerships with 50+ Perth real estate agencies

-REIWA-backed cleaning checklist

-14-day bond-back guarantee on all services

-Comprehensive insurance coverage including $10 million public liability

-Service coverage from Yanchep to Mandurah across Perth metropolitan area

Legal Disclaimer:

