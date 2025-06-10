Cambashi Releases 2025 Update for its Engineering and Industrial Software Markets Observatories

A software tariff could disrupt the global software trade significantly, especially if imposed in retaliation by non-US countries or by the US itself.” — Alan Griffiths, Managing Consultant

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambashi, a leading global market research and industry analysis firm, has announced the release of its 2025 update for the engineering and industrial software markets. In addition to the forecast, Cambashi has launched a new market briefing titled "The Impact of US Tariffs on the Engineering/Industrial Software Market," which provides critical insights into the effects of global trade tensions on software consumption trends.

The latest analysis highlights that although current US tariffs apply only to physical goods, broader economic consequences—such as slower industrial production, investment hesitation, and cautious consumer behavior—are indirectly impacting software market growth. Cambashi notes that while short-term software revenues remain protected due to ongoing subscriptions, medium-term impacts may include reduced seat numbers, downgraded plans, and delayed upgrades.

Cambashi also outlines potential risk scenarios, including the possibility of future tariffs targeting digital services. Alan Griffiths, Managing Consultant, warns, "A software tariff could disrupt the global software trade significantly, especially if imposed in retaliation by non-US countries or by the US itself." The analysis emphasizes that such moves would disproportionately impact US-based software providers and could reshape competitive dynamics worldwide.

Despite these risks, the data points to the resilience of software demand, driven by its essential role in enhancing productivity, particularly in economically uncertain times.

This market briefing is part of Cambashi’s continued commitment to equipping global stakeholders with clear, data-driven insights. For more information, please contact:

Cambashi Ltd.

Email: info@cambashi.com

Website: www.cambashi.com

About Cambashi

Cambashi is a global market research, industry analysis, consulting & training firm. For over 40 years, Cambashi has delivered objective market research, industry analysis, and consulting services focused on engineering and industrial software markets. 80% of leading BIM (Building Information Modeling) and MFG (Manufacturing) Design and Engineering software vendors rely on Cambashi data. See Cambashi Market Data for more information.

Contact: https://cambashi.com/contact-us/





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.