Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of hottest new books to read this summer

Hushed Up History (Volume I) by Sarah Blake Tales of Rickety Sue: Sue's Early Years by W. Francis Insurrection in Scrubs by Ron Deville

Summer is fast-approaching...time to relax in the sun with a book from Explore Authors Magazine's list of hottest new book releases to read this summer.

Thrilling, exciting, and insightful new book releases make Explore Authors Magazine's list of hottest new books to read this summer.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A nine year-old girl is left to fend for herself against zombies in Littlebelt and the Chop-Busting Zombie Apocalypse, a riveting must-read, post-apocalyptic literary tale by Myron Blackbat, StarDust Storytime Books - 9798998661402

Sarah Blake chronicles a fascinating compilation of historical stories, that unlock the secret history of products, people, and events in Hushed Up History, an absolute must-read for secrets and history buffs. Hushed Up History Press ISBN: 979-8218671891

Heated exchanges ensue in this smart women's lit, Fireworks on the Fourth by Kate Harte, which tells the story of a woman whose world is upended when her estranged daughter Emma arrives at her holiday party with a date—a man who was her first love. LivRêve Press 979-8-9987366-0-5

Tales of Rickety Sue by W. Francis tells the tale of how an old woman in rickety cabin become known as a scary old woman in this suspenseful teen - children's chapter novel. Ravenwood Meadows Books, 979-8349289606

Thrilling, beautifully written, suspenseful international intrigue and espionage ensues in The Lost Painting by C.J., A Stefania DiMaggio Novel. The third in the series: COMING SOON this June.

Insurrection in Scrubs by Ron Deville tells the story of a young man from a tough background who sets his sights on becoming a C.R.N.A, where he uncovers an unjust field, leaving him to decide whether to advocate for change. Wave 3 Publishing, 979-8-9920513-0-8. 979-8-9920513-1-5

The Stormy Kromer Kitten by Erin Byrnes Bailey, a historical fiction, tells the story of a sweet kitten and the history of the Stormey Kromer cap in this charming children's books. A smart learning book. Copper Country Books, 979-8-9990912-0-8

Children learn how to discover their gifts in this undersea adventure, beautifully illustrated, and adorable children's book,, Isaac Goes to the Beach: Discovering Your Treasure by Mike Dziak Sea Salt Stories, 979-8-9986180-0-0

Former Belgium diplomat Ron Ziegler shares in this gripping memoir his journey from becoming an archeologist to a world-savvy European diplomat and author in this insightful look at his life from youth to career. European Free Press, 9789090399201.

Recover Smarter: The Ultimate Guide to Healing After Surgery by Kevin Rebman offers practical steps to health and healing post-surgery. An absolute must-read for not only the health community, but patients and their loved ones. Method & Myth Media, 9798998996405

The children's book, The Moderob by Victoria Reilly tells the story of a town besieged by boredom until a wizard arrives with a "cure" in this pretty picture book about creativity. True History Press, 9798348593735

In Capturing the Dead by Elizabeth Dearmore, a post-civil war photographer's camera captures more than just photographs, but messages from beyond, leading to a criminal investigation for the decedent among other supernatural events in this intriguing novel, Okmulgee Press 979-8992564808.

In this futuristic tale, an ordinary man learns he not only has the gift of mental abilities but has been given powerful secrets by a mysterious woman in this riveting sci-fi adventure, Echos of The Hapnu: Mind Vault (BOOK 1) by Ray Clifford Martinez II HypnoToad Books, 979-8-9903341-3-7

Our Lives in Pieces: A Collection of Flash Memoir Essays by Tracie Adams offer insights into her traumatic life events and loss, in this honest look at topics such as suicide, addiction, cancer, anorexia, and motherhood in this enlightening book. Good Heritage Press, 979-8992661606.

A Midsummer's Dance is a delightful and beautiful children's book that highlights the flight of fireflies on a midsummer's night, by Bill Kirk. Woven Words Publishing, 9798989365326.

In Midwest Invasion by Ty Nicole, a man suffers from inner demons in the aftermath of an alien invasion in this suspenseful post-apocalyptic zombie action. Keepin’ It Real Wit T Productions, 978-1736630952

In For Heaven's Sake by Anne Carter, a smart small town sheriff faces a cunning adversary and swoons over handsome DEA agent, as bodies begin to pile up in her small rural community. Coming soon. Sunflower Express Publishing, 9798218647780

In The Beauties and Her Beasts by AJ Hughes, two young ladies find themselves imprisoned at the hands of two princes in a magical kingdom where the princes are cursed to look like beasts until they find true love in this charming teen fairytale. Anicale Publishing, 978-0999896747

An adolescent boy goes through the highs and lows of friendship, familial relationships, and young love in this edgy coming-of-age story, "And Far Between" by Alex Stearn. Chip Off the Ol, 979-8218596569

A hot case, detective, and underworld intrigue involving the mafia in 1950s Chicago in Nicky V.... Larry Weindruch and Richard A. Yach serves a compelling crime-thriller noir in this absolute must-read. Duffel Bag Press, 979-8-218-69428-9

Dr. Larry D. Andrews' new book, Conflict Resolution: Building Unity in Faith, Integrating Principles and Practical Strategies for Healing, Growth, and Transformation guides readers on navigating troubled waters to resolve conflict, fostering harmony, and building a stronger, united community of faith in this inspirational self-help book. ISBN: 9798992571011

Happiness and the Evolution of the Ego by James Taylor explores the history of the Ego and how understanding the ego will lead to understanding one's "true" self and happiness.

Thomas Stanley shares his storied life in Wisconsin from boyhood to his senior years full of life and love in this heartwarming memoir, A Lad from Ashland Volumes I & II. COMING SOON.

Rachel Scott chronicles her painful years-long journey through infertility in, When Arms Remain Empty, a self-help book aimed at helping couples facing the same painful dilemma. For His Glory Press, 979-8349280290

Rise Up and Shine by Charles Habersham explores homelessness through the eyes of four unforgettable characters, and people who have fallen on hard times in this gripping novel.

In the Workforce Development Professional, workforce development expert, Edward Kenny, provides this useful and critical resource for personnel and workforce development professionals. Bluebird Publishing, 979-8-9859987-4-0

A young man faces himself and challenges societal norms in his small town in the inspirational novel, The Heart of moss by Lawrence Austin Vortronex Publishing, 979-8218645113

Look See America by Wade H. Horsey depicts America through one man's eyes in this interesting critical analysis. Percheron Chief Publishing, 979-8992956108

