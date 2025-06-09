Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Sioux Falls Man Sentenced to Jail, Restitution For Embezzlement from Lincoln County Police Organization

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, June 9, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay $3,507.20 in restitution after earlier pleading guilty to one count of Grand Theft by exercising unauthorized control over the funds of the Lincoln County Fraternal Order of Police Union.

Matthew Wilson, 39, was sentenced Thursday in Lincoln County Circuit Court.  Electronic monitoring was authorized for the 90-day sentence. The state had requested the defendant be sentenced to 180 days in the county jail.

“This defendant violated the trust of the organization and its members,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors who brought closure to this case.”

The theft occurred between July, 2024 and September, 2024. Value of the property involved is between $2,500 and $5,000.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigated the case, and the Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.

