“Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” opens this Thursday

MACAU, June 9 - The “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market”, jointly organised by the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, will be held from 12 to 15 June at the Hengqin Culture and Art Complex, featuring over 100 stalls of cultural and creative products and gastronomy. All are welcome to participate.

The press conference of the “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” was held today (9 June) at the open-air theatre of the Hengqin Cultural and Art Complex in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, with the presence of the Director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao Hengqin In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Fong Fong Tan; and the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man.

The “Macao·Hengqin Craft Market” was well-received by residents from both Macao and the Hengqin Cooperation Zone over the past two years. In order to further promote exchanges in cultural and creative industries between the two regions, the event is held again this year. The Cultural Affairs Bureau has organised the participation of 50 Macao-based cultural and creative brands through an open call to promote local original products.

The Market will be held from 12 to 15 June (Thursday to Sunday), from 2pm to 9pm, at the Hengqin Cultural and Art Complex, featuring 150 stalls from Mainland China, Macao, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. In addition, there are special exhibition booths dedicated to the 15th National Games of the People’s Republic of China and Macao’s Intangible Cultural Heritage items, showcasing and selling related products and handicrafts of local intangible cultural heritage. During the event, live performances and “Artistic and Cultural TALK” are held, fostering the cultural and artistic development and exchanges.