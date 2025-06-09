DNREC Announces Reopening of Ingrams Pond Boat Ramp After Reconstruction Project and Expansion of Amenities

The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife has upgraded the Ingrams Pond boat ramp near Millsboro with a new ramp, courtesy dock and expanded amenities including boat trailer parking and additional spaces /DNREC photo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today the reopening of the Ingrams Pond Boat Ramp near Millsboro following a four-month construction project to upgrade the facility. Upgrades by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife include a new ramp, installation of a new courtesy dock, expansion of an existing parking lot to accommodate boat trailers and car spaces, and other site amenities.

For more information related to the Ingrams Pond project, call the DNREC Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

