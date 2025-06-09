Submit Release
Closure: i91 sb mm 175.2

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Derby Barracks

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

i91 SB is fully closed and NB is open to 1 lane of traffic near mm 175.2 due to a tractor trailer unit rollover.  This incident is expected to last for at least a couple hours as they tend to the tt unit and the leaking fluids.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate as more lanes open. 

  

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 



Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


