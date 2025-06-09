Re: Closure: i91 sb mm 175.2

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

i91 SB is fully closed and NB is open to 1 lane of traffic near mm 175.2 due to a tractor trailer unit rollover. This incident is expected to last for at least a couple hours as they tend to the tt unit and the leaking fluids. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate as more lanes open.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



