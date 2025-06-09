TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER CELEBRATES NATIONAL DAIRY MONTH

The month of June showcases Texas’s growing dairy industry and its economic impact



AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller proudly recognizes June as National Dairy Month, honoring the dedicated Texas dairymen and dairywomen who drive one of our state’s most vital industries—dairy production. From the heart of the Hill Country to the High Plains, these producers rise before dawn every day of the year, guaranteeing that families across America enjoy safe, nutritious, high-quality dairy products.

“National Dairy Month isn’t just about milk, cheese, and ice cream – it’s about community, tradition, and serves as a chance for our agricultural producers to educate consumers on where their food comes from and the importance of dairy,” Commissioner Miller highlighted. “The Texas dairy industry supports rural economies and family farms that have been passed down for generations. I encourage you to show appreciation for our dairy workers. They contribute significantly to our economy, ensuring Texas remains a leader in the industry."

Texas is the third-largest milk producer in the country, with an annual output exceeding 16 billion pounds. Home to over 642,000 dairy cows, the Lone Star State makes a big impact in feeding America. The Texas dairy industry generates more than $50 billion in total economic impact and supports thousands of jobs throughout the state, from rural communities to urban grocery stores.

Want to celebrate National Dairy Month? Here are a few ways you can join in:

"Every Texas dairy product has a vital producer behind it, each with a story of hard work and commitment,” Miller stated. "At the Texas Department of Agriculture, we’ve got their backs—whether it’s fighting for fair labeling, assisting with market challenges, or opening the door to new opportunities locally and globally. Texas dairy is top notch, and we’re making sure the world knows it.”

