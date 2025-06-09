Villa Communications Launches to Future-Proof Brands in $4 Trillion Multicultural Economy

Strategic communications for the $4 trillion US multicultural market

Bold new agency builds cultural fluency for brands ready to lead where America's growth is happening.

We're here to help brands succeed with the consumers who will define the next decade of American business” — Ruth Villalonga, Founder & CEO of Villa Communications

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa Communications officially launches today as a strategic communications agency built for America's economic reality: multicultural consumers drive over $4 trillion in annual buying power, according to Selig Center research.Revolutionary Internal Application of Cultural InsightsFounded and led by Ruth Villalonga , CEO, and supported by a growing advisory board, Villa Communications will take a bold, business-driven approach to corporate communications, brand strategy, marketing, media, public relations, and community engagement.The agency will also introduce a breakthrough approach around applying psychographic insights to transform corporate culture from the inside out. Rather than using traditional demographic markers, Villa will empower companies to foster inclusivity, innovation, and a high-performance culture by leveraging their motivations, values, attitudes, and aspirations.Addressing the Cultural Fluency GapVilla Communications launches as brands face a critical disconnect; while multicultural consumers represent most of the American consumer and workforce growth, research shows that multicultural consumers feel brands don’t understand their cultural values."The 'general market' myth is over," said Ruth Villalonga, Founder and CEO of Villa Communications. "Multicultural America drives the economy; this isn't a segment to chase, it's the market to own. We help brands move beyond outdated market segmentation to build authentic cultural fluency that drives measurable business results.”The agency's three-pillar framework—strategy, communications, and cultural intelligence—helps brands build authentic cultural fluency that translates across the entire Corporate Affairs spectrum, starting with internal transformation through employee engagement, ERG evolution, change management, and leadership communications."We're here to help brands succeed with the consumers who will define the next decade of American business," Villalonga said.Proven Leadership with C-Suite CredibilityFounder Ruth Villalonga brings two decades of in-house, government, and agency experience in strategic communications and multicultural market expertise to Villa Communications.Her background spans corporate communications, brand strategy, and a deep understanding of multicultural consumer behavior and cultural dynamics. Villalonga's expertise includes developing psychographics approaches to building high-performing corporate cultures, evolving Employee Resource Group (ERG) strategies, and redefining employee engagement through cultural insights.Ruth Villalonga began her career as press secretary for the City of New York, moving into in-house roles at Fortune 500 brands including Anthem BlueCross BlueShield and Wells Fargo. She then served as director of external affairs at the George W. Bush Institute. For the last three years, she worked at Hill and Knowlton–later, Burson – leading campaigns and efforts geared towards multicultural audiences for brands such as FIFA, Bank of America, Ford Motor Company, and P&G, among others. Her work is rooted in both boardroom insight and deep community connections, positioning Villa Communications to serve as a trusted partner across industries.National Reach, Cultural DepthHeadquartered in Texas with growing operations in New York City, Miami, and South Carolina, Villa Communications serves Fortune 500 companies, and growing organizations across financial services, healthcare, CPG, technology, sports, nonprofit and agribusiness sectors.Villa Communications delivers a high-touch, client-centric approach with global reach. It is also uniquely equipped to support LATAM clients entering the U.S., and U.S. brands expanding reach across Latin America and Europe.###About Villa CommunicationsVilla Communications delivers strategy, culture, and storytelling in the form of strategic and operational advice that helps brands connect authentically to the hearts, minds, and wallets of America's fastest-growing communities. The agency combines cultural insights with strategic communications to future-proof brands through internal transformation and external market engagement. Villa Communications is headquartered in Texas with operations in NYC, Miami, and South Carolina.Media Contact: Villa Communications - press@villacomms.comFollow Villa Communications on LinkedIn: @villa-communications

