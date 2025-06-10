Children's Mercy Announces Leadership Transitions to Shape Future

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s Mercy is proud to honor the remarkable careers of two esteemed leaders whose dedication and vision profoundly shaped the organization’s mission and impact, as we bid a heartfelt farewell to Robin Foster, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, and Tom Wright, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.“When we first met, both Robin and Tom shared with me their plans to retire this year. We celebrate the legacy they leave behind—a legacy of excellence, compassion, and unwavering commitment to Children’s Mercy,” said Alejandro Quiroga, MD, MBA, CEO and President, Children’s Mercy. “As part of this transition, I’m thrilled to announce three leaders that will advance our mission and shape our future as a world-class pediatric health system.”Robin’s career spans 43 years, first in private practice and then with Children’s Mercy. He will retire on Tuesday, July 1, having served with distinction as General Counsel. A trusted steward of Children’s Mercy’s legal and ethical standards, Robin guided Children’s Mercy through a period of dynamic growth. MaLiz Denk, currently Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Deputy General Counsel, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and General Counsel. MaLiz’s deep institutional knowledge and proven leadership will ensure a smooth and strategic transition in our legal affairs.Tom will also retire after years of transformative leadership in human resources. However, he will stay on after July 1 to assist with the transition. Michelle Wimes, JD, Senior Vice President and Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer, will serve as Interim Chief People Officer. With her extensive leadership experience and legal background, Michelle brings a strategic lens to human capital, diversity, and organizational culture.In response to the evolving landscape of pediatric health care, Children’s Mercy is excited to introduce a new executive role: Chief Transformation Officer (CTO). This position will lead the charge in modernizing operations, enhancing patient experience, and leveraging data and technology to drive innovation.We are thrilled to welcome Dave Henriksen as Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer, effective Tuesday, July 1. Dave joins us from Notable Health in San Mateo, California, where he led value-based care initiatives. His expertise in health care management, physician relations, and digital transformation will be instrumental in advancing our mission.About Children’s Mercy Kansas CityFounded in 1897, Children’s Mercy is a leading independent children’s health organization dedicated to holistic care, translational research, educating caregivers and breakthrough innovation to create a world of well-being for all children. With not-for-profit hospitals in Missouri and Kansas, and numerous specialty clinics in both states, Children’s Mercy provides the highest level of care for children from birth through the age of 21. U.S. News & World Report has repeatedly ranked Children’s Mercy as one of “America's Best Children's Hospitals.” For the fifth consecutive time in a row, Children’s Mercy has achieved Magnet nursing designation, awarded to only about 8% of all hospitals nationally, for excellence in quality care. More than 800 pediatric specialists, researchers and faculty are actively involved in clinical care, pediatric research and education of the next generation of pediatric specialists. Thanks to generous philanthropic and volunteer support, Children’s Mercy provides hope, comfort and the prospect of brighter tomorrows to every child who passes through its doors. Visit Children’s Mercy and the Children’s Mercy Research Institute to learn more.

