MDC’s Chillicothe office accepts red mulberry, wild plum during early seed buy season this summer

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will buy red mulberry and wild plum fruit this summer at the Chillicothe office as part of an early seed buy season.

Red mulberry will be purchased at $6 per pound beginning June 9. Red mulberry can be found as a small tree on moist wooded slopes in shaded areas. This is not to be confused with white mulberry, which often grows in fencerows and yards out in the sun. MDC staff encourages people with mulberry trees to bring some leaves to the office to confirm the species before harvesting the fruit.

Wild plum will be purchased at $1.95 per pound beginning July 7. The fruit must be ripe and red, orange, or yellow in color. No partially green fruit will be accepted.

People can bring their fruit to the Chillicothe office on a walk-in basis or call 660-646-6122 to make an appointment with MDC staff. The office’s operating hours are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., with an hour closure between noon and 1 p.m. for lunch.

MDC will purchase a wider variety of seed in the fall when more species become ripe. Call the Chillicothe office at 660-646-6122 with any questions.

