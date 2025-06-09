Therapy Dogs in the Classroom

If you visit a school in Iowa, you may see a dog in the classroom wearing a vest that says “service dog” or “therapy dog.” Across the state, a growing number of schools are adopting innovative programs that provide access to therapy animals in the classroom during the school day, which helps promote a safe and healthy learning environment for all learners and students.

At Aplington-Parkersburg Middle School, Sara Janssen, a seventh grade reading and English teacher, has helped develop the A-P Paw Pack, which includes three therapy dogs for the district. Two of the dogs, Phoebe and Willow, are featured in this video, which showcases how they provide a calming presence and help middle school students like Uriah, Claire, Elijah, and Aubrey focus on school work.

To learn more about service animals for Iowa schools and area education agencies, visit the Department’s state guidance webpage.