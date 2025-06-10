New Music Alert KushIX Unleashes Ma Devotion The Summer Sensation of 2025 A New Genre A Global Wave

KUSHIX KUSHIX Ma Devotion

Track Title: Ma Devotion Genre: Rap/Pop, Neo Afrobeat Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: TCAJH2589357

MONTREAL, CANADA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ma Devotion is the breakout single by Canadian rapper, songwriter, and music producer KushIX, and the first global taste of a genre he personally created: Neo Afrobeat.At its core lies what KushIX calls "The Ultimate Speaker Test" - a heavy, thumping drum-and-bass fusion that puts any sound system to the test, whether in clubs, cars, headphones, or festival stages.With over 1 million YouTube views and growing traction across Canada, the U.S., U.K., and France, Ma Devotion is more than a hit - it’s a movement.In a time when Canadian identity is facing pressure - from U.S. tariffs to political rhetoric about becoming the "51st state" - supporting Canadian creativity and independence has never been more crucial.KushIX represents a new generation of artists pushing global sound forward, proudly from Canada.“Neo Afrobeat is the future, and KushIX is its architect. Ma Devotion hits hard, feels deep, and refuses to be boxed in.”Contact KushIX at realkushite@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.