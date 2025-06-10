Boston to mark 200 years of Bunker Hill Monument and 250 Years of American Valor with Historic Two Day Celebration

A Re-enactment of the cornerstone laying by General Lafayette will take place June 16, 2025

Events on June16-17 feature historical reenactments, musical performances, tributes to American service, in a community-wide salute to the past and present.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This June, two significant American milestones converge in Boston and Charlestown: the 200th anniversary of the Bunker Hill Monument, the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill and the founding of the US Army. To honor these historic moments, a two-day commemoration—featuring reenactments at the Bunker Hill Monument Monday June 16 and “Echoes of Valor” Concert—at the DCR Hatch Memorial Shell in Boston, Tuesday June 17 that celebrate American resilience, remembrance, and renewal.The weekend’s free events will honor the memory of those who fought on June 17, 1775, and the generations of service members and citizens who have carried forward the ideals of liberty, unity, and sacrifice.June 16: Cornerstone Laying at the Monument at 10:00amA procession of 500 Masons, veterans, military groups and civic leaders arrives at the at the Bunker Hill Monument in Monument Square, Charlestown at 10:00 for a Commemorative Ceremony. General Lafayette and Daniel Webster will lead the reenactment of the 1825 cermony. The Dee Opera Orchestra and Chorus will follow each prayer and oration with authentic, solemn and lively music.June 16 at Old South Meeting House, Boston at 6:00A free concert of 19 toasts and will be led by worthies of our day. The Dee Opera Orchestra and Chorus will respond to each sentiment offered with authentic, solemn, and lively music. At the conclusion of General Lafayette’s toast to liberty and democratic values, the Marseillaise and the Star-Spangled Banner will cap the transatlantic goodwill.June 17, Day Two: "Echoes of Valor' Concert and Commemoration – Tuesday June 17, 2025. DCR Hatch Memorial Shell at 6:00 PMThe second day’s events will take place in Boston, honoring the 250 anniversary of the founding of the US Army with a concert by the US Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus and the Battle of Bunker Hill. Local organizations, students, artists, and veterans' groups will take part in honoring Bunker Hill Monument Association and its partners. A procession from the Boston Public Garden to the DCR Hatch Memorial Shell will start the proceedings. Fireworks follow at the Charlestown Navy Yard.About the Bunker Hill Monument Association (BHMA): Founded in 1823, BHMA is dedicated to preserving and promoting the history and legacy of the Battle of Bunker Hill and the Bunker Hill Monument. Through educational programs, community events, and preservation efforts, BHMA ensures that the spirit of America’s fight for liberty continues to inspire future generations.Free to the publicMedia Access & Photo OpportunitiesJune 16 Bunker Hill Monument Association Lee Eiseman, 617-899-0597. Nolisome@gmail.comJune 17 Echoes of Valor John Mitchell | americanhome98@gmail.com | (781) 389-4445 Bill Foley | foley.bill154@gmail.com | (617) 866-9641

