Community-Driven Boston Marathon Daffodils Still Blooming After 12 Years

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 7, 2025 Twelve years after its inception as a symbol of healing and hope, the Marathon Daffodils project continues to thrive as an all-volunteer initiative. Each year, thousands of potted daffodils are delivered throughout Boston and along the marathon route to celebrate the arrival of spring and the spirit of the Boston Marathon As the 129th B.A.A. Boston Marathon approaches on April 21, 2025, volunteers, garden clubs, and sponsors are once again coming together to bring bursts of yellow blooms to the city.“We are deeply grateful to the many volunteers, garden clubs, and sponsors who make Marathon Daffodils possible year after year,” says Diane Valle, founder of the initiative. “Their dedication and generosity ensure that Boston and the marathon route are filled with the bright, hopeful beauty of daffodils—a symbol of resilience, renewal, and community spirit.”For more information or to get involved, visit www.marathondaffodils.org or contact:Diane Valle, 617-791-5663 dianevalle@gmail.com#bostonmarathon #bostonstrong #pathofthedaff

