Author and Publisher Renee Goodwin Recently Featured on Close Up Rado

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Just start writing!” our guest inspires “Write words on a paper or type words on a computer!” Our guest, who has appeared previously, has been an inspiration to others in many areas, including education, engineering, business, and currently, as an author. As an extension of her career as an author, she also has been encouraging others to become published authors through her current business. Close Up Radio is honored to welcome back Renee Goodwin in a brand-new interview.

Renee Goodwin is an author and publisher. As an author she created the GG Life Lesson Storybook Series® as well as two novels. As a publisher, she runs her own company, Goodwin Global Publishing, LLC, where she has self-published many books including several of the ones that she has authored.

The GG Life Lesson Storybook Series®, a book series geared towards children, focuses on the adventures and lessons of Renee’s real life dog GG, a Cane Corso Italian Mastiff that she adopted several years ago. Additional recurring characters in the books include her best friend Leo, also a Cane Corse Italian Mastiff, as well as My Mr. Gee and My Mrs. Gee, her human parents. “I write the GG Life Lesson Storybook Series® because I enjoy teaching,” Renee summarizes.

In addition to the GG Life Lesson Storybook Series®, Renee has published two novels. They are A Love, A Life Forgone and Living Past Shadows, which are inspired by her life.

Renee is publishing additional books for the GG Life Lesson Storybook Series®. She is also working on another novel inspired by her engineering career titled, Big Girls Don’t Cry - Until They Do.

For this brand-new podcast, Renee will discuss the process of publishing a book. She will also go into further depth about Goodwin Global Publishing, LLC.

As part of Goodwin Global Publishing, Renee offers publishing services, consulting for aspiring authors, as well as guidance and direction throughout the publishing process.

“After dealing with another publisher for the first few stories of the GG Life Lesson Storybook Series®, I went to school and taught myself how to be a publisher,” recalls Renee.

“Before I wanted to offer my publishing services to someone else, I wanted to try it out for myself,” she adds. “My first experience was with the two novels I wrote, A Love, A Life Forgone and Living Past Shadows. That way I can go through the process from A to Z to know how this all works.”

Renee self-published her two most recent books from the GG Life Lesson Storybook Series®, GG Sets Sail - Seeing the Beauty of the World and GG Works the Honeybees - Helping Nature.

“It’s a passion fulfilled – publishing a book,” Renee reflects.

“It’s a long road from your manuscript, to seeing your book on a website ready to be purchased,” she notes.

“Goodwin Global Publishing can fulfill all the needs for an author at whatever point of the publishing process that they are in,” Renee explains. “Goodwin Global Publishing sets itself apart from other publishers because I am familiar with common pitfalls when it comes to publishing. My goal is for you to have a positive experience with writing your book. I work with you step by step to make your dream a reality in the publishing world.”

“It’s their story, not mine,” she adds.

“It is the most wonderful feeling to publish your book and then you see it on a website for sale,” Renee observes. “It just thrills your heart! It’s a real Hallelujah moment!”

Currently, Renee is working with a series of authors. She is assisting one author with his second non-fiction book. Also, Renee has collaborated with a fellow children’s book author and is writing and publishing an inspirational book, Coffee Conservations.

“Goodwin Global Publishing will build on itself one author at a time and one book at a time,” she declares.

“Writing has to be passion-driven,” concludes Renee. “I write because I feel strongly about something, especially education. Don’t just write to be writing. Write from your experiences!”

Close Up Radio recently featured Renee Goodwin in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday June 5th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-author-and-publisher/id1785721253?i=1000712044710

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-author-279772212/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/151jlyGWRR6wG2weyx0T2Z

For more information about Renee Goodwin’s books, please visit https://www.ggstorybooks.com/

For more information about Renee Goodwin’s publishing, please visit https://www.goodwinglobalpublishing.com/

