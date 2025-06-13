UNRL x Minnesota Twins: 3 Summer Drops, One Partnership

Submit Release
SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two iconic Minnesota brands – UNRL and the Minnesota Twins – are teaming up for the first time to launch a summer-long apparel collaboration. Three limited drops. One hometown partnership. A few surprises along the way.

Drop One lands late June, followed by July and August releases. Each drop features exclusive, co-branded apparel blending UNRL’s performance-driven design with the passion and legacy of Twins baseball.

Product is highly limited. Details will be released leading up to each launch. We're setting the standard, and if you want in, you’ll need to stay sharp.

Track every drop and be the first to know at UNRL.com.

