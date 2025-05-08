UNRL and the Minnesota Timberwolves Team Up for Special Edition In-Stadium Playoff Capsule

Limited-edition hoodie, crewneck, and hat available only at Target Center on May 8, 2025

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minnesota-based performance apparel brand UNRL is proud to unveil a Special Edition Playoff Release created in partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves — just in time for round two of the team’s 2025 playoff series.The limited-edition drop includes a hoodie, crewneck, and hat. These exclusive pieces will be available one day only — May 8, 2025 — and sold exclusively inside the arena at Target Center during the Timberwolves’ home playoff game.Designed with UNRL’s signature blend of comfort, performance, and premium materials, the capsule delivers bold style made for the Timberwolves' 2025 playoff run.Doors open at 6 PM. Quantities are limited — get your ticket and get there early. Available in pop-up shop outside Section 118.More details and a closer look at the collection can be found unrl.com

