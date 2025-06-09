D’Art Design Crafts Experiential Store Design for STUDDS Across India

STUDDS STUDDS STUDDS STUDDS STUDDS

STUDDS teams up with D’Art Design to reimagine retail design with immersive store layouts, AR tech, and smart fixtures across India.

For us, this was never just a retail upgrade — it was a strategic design intervention to transform STUDDS from a product-driven brand into a lifestyle-led experience, rooted in innovation and intent.” — Deepak Kumar, Global Operations Director, D’Art Design

MUMBAI, INDIA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where physical retail is often challenged by its digital counterpart, one of the world’s leading helmet manufacturers, STUDDS, has completely revolutionized its brand story for its audiences.In an attempt to revamp the users' overall retail experience and offer a memorable brand journey, STUDDS has joined hands with D’Art Design, a pioneer in retail design and rollout, to implement a one of a kind retail transformation in India—where in store design meets sensory design and futuristic technology meets practical functionality.From the foothills of Dehradun, where the pilot project came alive, to cities of all sizes in every corner of India, the revamped STUDDS stores are a departure from not merely presenting the product but instead, exhibiting a whole new engagement that is driven by a fusion of legacy and modern store design Designing Beyond Aesthetic: Visual Merchandising with PurposeThe visual display for the revamped STUDDS store is not just about aesthetics that appeal to the eyeballs of customers. Instead, it has a more deeper intention that is influencing customer behavior, reinforcing the brand’s legacy, and enveloping guests in an environment that adequately highlights the philosophy and aspirations of STUDDS.So instead of simply kitting a store out with a series of helmets and accessories according to their functions, D’Art Design developed a store that follows a decorated line of themes and colors across elevations that are further a perfect reflection of the progression of motorcycle culture. Both floor and rack create scenes that tell a micro story— about speed, about protection, and about design. The primary objective of implementing this technique was to engage the customer not in a passive browsing experience but in an immersive trip through a curated brand narrative.By implementing this technique of storytelling by display, D’Art Design has completely changed the way customers see helmet retail now! No longer a utilitarian transaction, the purchase of a helmet is now presented and perceived as a lifestyle choice that is supported with immersive triggers everywhere in the shop.Silent Salespeople: Fixtures that Guide the Customer JourneyIt is a different story with retail fixtures in the new STUDDS stores. They are anything but passive devices. The implemented fittings are designed to miraculously work while the consumer is there! Every unit, irrespective of whether it is a modular exhibit or a display wall, is designed in a way that makes the displayed product more visible, more appealing, and more likely to move.From floating racks to angle adjusted merchandising retail displays, fixtures are shaped to mimic the movement of shoppers, gently encouraging discovery without apparent orders. D’Art Design decided to opt for materials like brushed metal, smoked glass, and laminate wood, not just to promote longevity, but also to keep the stage neutral so that not the presentation but the product actually stands out.Speaking on the design philosophy, Sameer Khosla, the global design director at D’Art Design, commented, “Retail fixtures are no longer passive. In our approach with STUDDS, each unit was designed to communicate something—safety, speed, and heritage. We don’t just design structures. Instead, we create intuitive experiences that sell without selling.”Point of Sale Reimagined: A Place of Interaction, Not Just TransactionAt the center of the renovated store is a redefined point of sale (POS) area, which is definitelymore of an immersive touchpoint than a checkout station. With touch screen displays, live inventory screens, and virtual product demonstrations, the POS experience keeps the momentum going when customers are really this close to being able to get started.This practice by D’Art resulted in an overall positive outcome, enabling stores to manage inventory in a more effective manner and monitor customer preferences. This information can be used in future personalization efforts and in optimizing product curation.A Façade That Draws the Eye and Invites the MindRetail experience starts long before the customer steps inside. This is what D’Art Design excelled in and hence put as much focus on the façade of STUDDS stores. The storefronts are bold and clean with high contrast branding, lit edge details, and transparent panelling that allows viewers an inner look at the store’s energy.These fronts aren’t just sightlines. Instead, they are a message of quality, of seriousness, of care. They are, essentially, a handshake between brand and consumer.During a conversation after the completion of this retail transformation project, the sales and marketing head at STUDDS commented, “We are really grateful to the team at D’Art Design for converting our vision into an immersive and fluffy functional reality. Everything from the finish on materials to evening lighting has been thought through to optimize approachability and provide brand consistency from site to site, with the flexibility to work with regional differences.”Innovation from Crisis: Helmet Sanitization at the ForefrontFlashback to 2020, During the time when the world was wrought by the fear of COVID 19. And it’s no passing fad—this safety touchpoint is still a critical element of the commerce reinvention in 2025. A lot of coronavirus cases have been registered till now.D’Art Design claims to provide retail solutions that help brands future proof themselves by easily adapting to the evolving customer expectations, market trends, and other crises.STUDDS, due to its collaboration with D’Art Design, got a chance to differentiate itself from other helmet brands in the market and be the first one in the segment to launch an exclusive helmet sanitization machine.The machine sanitizes both customers’ as well as the trial helmets, making them germ free after every use. This tactic again highlights STUDDS’ commitment to maintaining pristine hygiene and customer safety, further positively shaping the visitors’ perception of the brand. It is also a reminder that innovation isn’t always about high tech innovation. Instead, it’s often about being responsive and caring.This little but mighty change has been consistently well received by the customers and will continue to be part of the brand’s new normal model even in future transformations.Virtual Meets Physical: Augmented Reality Enables Smart TrialOne of the most futuristic aspects of the makeover is probably the incorporation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into the shopping journey. With the help of 1,000 plus helmet designs in the form of an AR zone, customers can virtually try on helmets without touching a single one at the store.This technology can help in precise facial mapping and head fitting, assisting customers in finding the best style and size for them. There, they can physically try on what made the cut of their very short list of possibilities.The Head of Retail Strategy at STUDDS said, “AR trials have significantly reduced trial fatigue and improved buying confidence. Thanks to D’Art Design for including this unique and really helpful aspect in out phygital store. It’s innovation with a purpose—customers don’t want 20 minutes of confusion; they want 2 minutes of clarity. And that’s exactly what we wanted to deliver.”With the broad digital selection and limited physical sampling, STUDDS cuts the clutter and augments decision making for the consumer and the store.Looking Ahead: A Legacy Reinvented!What started in Dehradun as an experiment in experiential retail design by D’Art is now a national revolution. STUDDS outlets across India now sport this scalable but regionally sensitive project blueprint that provides meaning, traditional brand representation, and local resonance.But its more than a makeover. Instead, it is a sign that innovation in retail is as much about good customer experience design as it is about creating an operating environment that is agile and responsive to consumers. It’s a template not just for helmet retail, but for any brand in the liminal space between the physical and the digital, the heritage and the future.As STUDDS reaches new frontiers in India and the world at large, its philosophy remains simple: "Innovate with integrity and soul, design with delight and passion, and execute with precision and perfection."

Flagship Store Design and Rollout By D'art Design

