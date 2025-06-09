Crypto Payment Gateway Global Market Accelerates Towards $4.07 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Crypto Payment Gateway Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Standard subheading: The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the crypto payment gateway market has experienced rapid growth, expanding from $1.69 billion in 2024 to an estimated $2.02 billion in 2025. This swift growth, translating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.5%, can be attributed to a rising demand for quicker, borderless transactions, as well as the growing popularity of e-commerce and online retail. Furthermore, a growing faith in blockchain technology, a demand for lower transaction fees and heightened transparency have stimulated the integration of crypto payment gateways with existing financial systems.

What Is Projected For The Crypto Payment Gateway Market In The Coming Years?

The crypto payment gateway market is poised for substantial growth in the next few years. Its valuation is projected to reach $4.07 billion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 19.2%. This growth can largely be attributed to increased regulatory clarity on digital currencies, the growing adoption of Web3 and decentralized applications, and sizable investments in blockchain infrastructure.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23660&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Crypto Payment Gateway Market?

The growing global adoption of cryptocurrencies is anticipated as a major growth driver for the crypto payment gateway market in the foreseeable future. Cryptocurrencies, as secure, decentralized digital assets enabled by complex cryptographic techniques and blockchain technology, are becoming increasingly appealing to individuals disillusioned with traditional financial systems.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Crypto Payment Gateway Market?

Leading companies operating within the crypto payment gateway market include Visa Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Binance Holdings Ltd., Stripe Inc., Coinbase Inc., Alipay, Skrill Ltd., Wirex Ltd., MoonPay Ltd., BitPay Inc., Paxful Inc., CoinsPaid, Coinify ApS, Spectro Finance Ltd., CoinGate, CoinPayments Inc., ChangeNOW Group, SimplexCC Ltd., Aquanow, and SpicePay.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crypto-payment-gateway-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Crypto Payment Gateway Market?

Most companies in the crypto payment gateway market are focusing on strategic partnerships to speed up innovation in blockchain-based payment solutions. These collaborations allow them to expand their market reach, improve competitive advantage and confront business challenges.

How Is The Crypto Payment Gateway Market Segmented?

The crypto payment gateway market can be mainly segmented in these categories:

1 By Type: Web-Based, Mobile-Based

2 By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based, On Premises, Hybrid

3 By Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Other Cryptocurrencies

4 By Payment Method: Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Mobile Payment, Cryptocurrency Wallet

5 By End-User: E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Gaming And Gambling, Travel And Hospitality, Financial Services, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Web-Based: Hosted Payment Gateways, Self Hosted Payment Gateways, Application Programming Interface API-Based Payment Gateways, White Label Payment Gateways

2 By Mobile-Based: In App Payment Gateways, Mobile Browser Based Gateways, QR Code Payment Gateways, Mobile Wallet Integration

What Is The Regional Outlook For The Crypto Payment Gateway Market?

In 2024, the largest region in the crypto payment gateway market was North America. However, Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, covering areas such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Crypto Exchange Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crypto-exchange-market

Crypto Tax Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crypto-tax-software-global-market-report

Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cryptocurrency-exchange-platform-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.