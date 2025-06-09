Sagimet Biosciences to Host Virtual KOL Event, “A New Mechanism of Action in Treating Acne: Update on Positive Phase 3 Denifanstat Trial for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Acne” on June 16, 2025

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Monday, June 16, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET. To register, click here.

The event will feature key opinion leader (KOL) Neal Bhatia, MD (Director of Clinical Dermatology at Therapeutics Clinical Research in San Diego), who will join company management to review positive efficacy and tolerability results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating denifanstat for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris in China conducted by Sagimet’s license partner Ascletis.

Denifanstat is a once-daily oral small molecule fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor. In the Phase 3 study, denifanstat met all primary and secondary endpoints versus placebo and was generally well tolerated. The robust Phase 3 results underline the potential of FASN inhibition as a novel mechanism of action to address acne, a condition that impacts more than 50 million people in the U.S. annually. Management will also discuss the Company’s recently initiated Phase 1 first in-human study with its second oral FASN inhibitor drug candidate, TVB-3567, which is planned to be developed for acne in the U.S.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. A replay of this event will be available in the Investors & Media section of Sagimet’s website at www.sagimet.com for 90 days following the live event.

About Dr. Neal Bhatia, MD

Neal Bhatia, MD is a board-certified dermatologist practicing in San Diego, California. He serves as Director of Clinical Dermatology at Therapeutics Clinical Research and as chief medical editor for Practical Dermatology. He is the past vice president of the American Academy of Dermatology. He is widely published and has a background in immunology as well as interests in mechanisms of therapy, skin cancer, acne and medical dermatology.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that are designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH). FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial of denifanstat in MASH with liver biopsy-based primary endpoints, was successfully completed with positive results. Denifanstat has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of non-cirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis), and end-of-Phase 2 interactions with the FDA have been successfully completed, supporting the advancement of denifanstat into further development. Sagimet has recently initiated a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial with a second oral FASN inhibitor drug candidate, TVB-3567, that is planned to be developed for acne in the US. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

About Acne

There are 5.1 million acne patients in the U.S. who are treated by dermatologists annually, and a total U.S. acne market of over 50 million people. 1,2 There is no cure for acne; and due to its pathology, most patients require chronic management and multiple courses of treatment for flare control annually. Additionally, adherence to topical therapies is lower than with oral agents, with an estimated 30% to 40% of patients not adhering to their topical treatments. 3

