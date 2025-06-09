Electric Boat Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

Electric Boat Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric boat market size has surged remarkably in the recent past and is predicted to further expand from $5.05 billion in 2024 to $5.62 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.4%. Such impressive growth in the historic term can be ascribed to factors such as rigorous environmental regulations, escalating adoption of electric propulsion systems, hefty investments in clean water tourism, broadening of marinas featuring electric charging infrastructure, and burgeoning urban water transport networks.

What Could Be The Future Of The Electric Boat Market?

The electric boat market size is prophesied to witness a rapid swell in the following years, growing to $8.60 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.2%. The surge in the forecast period can be credited to an increased availability of high-capacity lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, a soaring demand for zero-emission vessels, an escalating deployment of electric boats in urban canal transport, heightened concerns over underwater noise pollution, and a rising popularity of solar-powered marine vessels. Revolutionary trends in the forecast period include the enhancement of battery management systems via technology, upgrades in electric propulsion technology, development of high-energy-density batteries and solid-state battery technology, and the integration of renewable energy systems.

What Factors Can Drive The Growth Of The Electric Boat Market Further?

The upward trend in seaborne trade activities is foreseen to fuel the growth of the electric boat market in the future. Seaborne trade, which involves transportation of goods and commodities by ships across international waters, has primarily surged due to the growing integration of supply chains that has stimulated the demand for efficient and cost-effective transportation of bulk goods and containers across international markets.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Electric Boat Market Landscape?

Quite a few major companies are operating in the electric boat market, including ABB LTD, GardaSolar srl, Damni Yachts, Pure Watercraft Inc, Candela Technology AB, Echandia Marine AB, RAND Boats ApS, Nautique Boat Company Inc., and Duffy Electric Boat Company.

How Is the Global Electric Boat Market Segmented?

Emerging trends in the electric boat market show that leading companies are focusing on developing innovative products like eco-friendly recreational boats to satisfy the mounting consumer demand for sustainable and low-emission marine transportation solutions.

The electric boat market is categorized by Propulsion Type Hybrid, Pure Electric, Battery Type Lead-Acid Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery, Nickel-Based Battery, Range Less Than 50 Km, 50 To 100 Km, 101 To 1,000 Km, More Than 1,000 Km, Application Passenger Boats, Cargo Boats, Other Applications, and End-Use Recreational Boats, Commercial Boats, Military And Law Enforcements Boats, Others End Uses. Hybrid segment features Parallel Hybrid, Series Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid subsegments, and Pure Electric segment comprises Battery Electric, Solar Electric, Fuel Cell Electric subsegments.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Electric Boat Market?

In terms of regional perspective, North America was the dominant region in the electric boat market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the electric boat market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

