Global 3D Bioprinting Market Forecast To Reach $5.11 Billion By 2029 With 23.3% Annual Growth

3D Bioprinting Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's 3D Bioprinting Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D bioprinting market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.86 billion in 2024 to $2.21 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.1%. Growth in the historic period can be attributed to numerous factors, including research and development funding, growth in chronic diseases, organ shortage, rise in pharmaceutical testing, and growth in tissue engineering.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The 3D Bioprinting Market Going Forward?

Over the forecast period, the 3d bioprinting market size is expected to see exponential growth and is projected to grow to $5.11 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.3%. This growth is projected owing to advancements in healthcare, rising development of bioprinted skin, increasing awareness among patients, and the aging population.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The 3D Bioprinting Market?

On a closing note, the major companies operating in the 3D bioprinting market are focusing on next-generation bioprinters for applications in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, among others. These include companies like Organovo Holdings Inc., Allevi Inc., Cellink AB, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Cyfuse Biomedical KK, and others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The 3D Bioprinting Market?

Major trends in the 3d bioprinting market forecast period include multi-material printing, vascularization techniques, organ-on-a-chip, custom implants, and biofabrication in space. The promising transformations in the field of 3D bioprinting are evidenced by the increasing applications in healthcare. This has attracted significant funding from both government and private organizations, offering financial and technical assistance across different development phases of 3D bioprinting techniques.

How Is The 3D Bioprinting Market Segmented?

In terms of industry segmentation, the 3D bioprinting market spans several aspects. This includes component, where it is further divided into 3D Bioprinters and Bioinks. The material segment is divided into Living Cells, Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices, and Other Materials. By application, the divisions include Research Applications, Clinical Applications, and Other Applications. End Users are classified as Research Organizations And Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Hospitals, and Other End Users. With each segment exhibiting unique avenues for growth and opportunities, shedding light on subsegments is central to understanding the market trends.

What Are The Regional Insights In The 3D Bioprinting Market?

A geomarket analysis reveals that North America was the largest region in the 3D bioprinting market in 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the 3D bioprinting market during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the 3D bioprinting market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

