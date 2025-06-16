The Tokyo Financial Award 2025 is now accepting applications from participating companies for Sustainability Category

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government, with the aim of making Tokyo an “Innovation and Financial Hub in Asia for Realizing a Sustainable Society,” is making effective use of “Special Zones for Financial and Asset Management Businesses” established in June 2024 to promote initiatives that will position Tokyo as the leading city for sustainable finance, and as the city where global startups are born.

The Tokyo Financial Award 2025 recognizes initiatives that contribute to the creation of innovation in the financial sector, and that utilize the power of finance to achieve a sustainable society. We are now accepting applicants for this award “Sustainability Category” as detailed below.

Starting this year, we establish a new subcategory for sustainable finance human resources development, with the aim of expanding the base of “providers”, “intermediaries” and “recipients” of funds in sustainable finance, as well as their “supporters”.

Applications for the Financial Innovation category will continue until Thursday, July 31.

1. Outline

We are accepting initiatives that can contribute to the realization of a sustainable society from three subcategories: investment, business, and human resource development.

Applications will be judged from the perspective of social impact and originality.

Through the first screening (written proposal) and the final round (presentation), approximately four applicants will be awarded (approximately three in total from the investment and business subcategories, and one from the sustainable finance human resources development subcategory).

Among award winners, one business that has particularly excelled in green finance initiatives will be awarded the "Governor's Special Prize for Green Finance"

Information about the Screening Committee will be updated on the Tokyo Financial Awards website from time to time.

Application deadline: Sunday August 31, 2025

2. Business themes for application

a. Investment Subcategory

* indicate themes newly open for application this fiscal year.

Proliferation and promotion of sustainable finance

・Proliferation and promotion of sustainable finance and regenerative finance (ReFi)

・Establishing the sustainable finance market and enhancing its trust and transparency

・Utilization of digital technology in sustainable finance

Environment

・Climate change actions (e.g., climate change mitigation, including clean technology, and reduction of GHG emissions; climate change adaptation, including climate risk forecasting and analysis)

・Strengthening of supply chain management and monitoring to promote decarbonization, etc.*

・Natural resources (e.g., water resources, responsible procurement of raw materials, land use, biodiversity)

・Circular economy (e.g., sharing services, renewable material development, remanufacturing, including repair and regeneration)*

Social

・Well-being (health and security & human rights) (e.g., product and work environment safety, mental wellness)*

・Human capital (e.g., labor management, promotion of women’s participation in the workplace and diversity, human capital development)

・Measures to address the declining population and aging society (e.g., reduction of labor shortages, nursing care services, measures for dementia)*

Governance

・Enhancement of corporate governance

・Transformation of corporate behavior (e.g., business ethics that benefit society, no track record of fraud, manipulation or corruption, promotion of fair competition)

・Promoting dialogue and information disclosure among stakeholders including investors and investees*

b. Business Subcategory

Initiatives that have contributed to the realization of a sustainable society through the use of sustainable finance*

*Sustainability-linked loans, sustainable funds, and other similar financing methods that take sustainability into consideration (including a wide range of financing from VC and other sources)

c. Sustainable Finance Human Resources Development Subcategory (New addition)

Initiatives related to human resource development (expansion of the base and improvement of skills) for “providers”, “intermediaries” and “recipients” of funds in sustainable finance* and their “supporters” are widely solicited. (Initiatives of your own company and those to provide services to other companies are both eligible for the application.) Below are examples only and initiatives to be applied need not be limited to them.

* A financial methodology that utilizes funds to address global issues such as climate change and other environmental issues, as well as human rights, poverty, and other social issues, in order to transform society into a more sustainable form

Improvement of basic knowledge and literacy of sustainability

・Development of training skills and training framework related to sustainable finance

・Development of training and educational materials on basic concepts of sustainable finance and sustainability

・Implementation of educational activities and promotional events for a wide range of generations

Improvement of practical and professional skills

・Provision of practical training for sustainable investment, impact investment, etc., including promotion of understanding of market, regulatory, and initiative trends, etc.

・Support for acquisition of sustainable finance-related qualifications

・Practical training on sustainable investment, impact investment, and sustainable management (sustainability-related information disclosure and risk management)

Development of cross-disciplinary knowledge and leadership

・Organization of business and idea competitions for solutions to sustainable finance-related issues

・Programs to strengthen cross-disciplinary collaboration and dialogue with stakeholders

・Promotion of cross-organizational human resource exchange and networking

・Cultivation of role models and leaders to promote sustainable finance

3. Schedule (tentative)

Sustainability Category

・Application Period : 2025 May - Aug.

・The first Screening : 2025 Sept - Oct.

・Final Screening : 2025 Dec

・Award presentation : 2026 March

4. How to Apply

Apply through the Tokyo Financial Award website, selecting the desired category.

https://www.finaward.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

Inquiries (Assistance in Japanese only)

Global Financial City Promotion Section, General Affairs Division,

Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs

Tel: 03-5320-6274

E-mail: S0290108(at)section.metro.tokyo.jp

* The above e-mail address has been altered as an anti-spam measure.

Please replace (at) with the @ symbol.

