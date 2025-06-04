The TMG is accepting applications for subsidies to attract Green Transformation ('GX') related foreign companies

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to realize a decarbonized society and promote a “sustainable recovery,” the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) is continuing its “GX-Related Foreign Company Tokyo Market Entry Support Program” for FY 2025. This program aims to facilitate innovation and accelerate GX (Green Transformation) market expansion by attracting foreign firms and cooperating with Tokyo-based companies. This program will provide focused and intensive support for foreign firms with high-level GX-related technological capabilities.

We are pleased to announce that TMG is now accepting applications from companies who are eligible for support.

1. Outline of Application Process

Eligibility：

Foreign companies with advanced technological capabilities in GX-related fields who will establish a new base of operations, and start business in FY 2025. (For details, refer to the application guidelines posted on the website below)

How To Apply：

Please review the application guidelines on the website below and follow the procedures: (Application deadline: Friday, July 18, 2025, 11:59pm Japan Standard Time)

https://www.investtokyo.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/oursupports/gx-subsidy.html

2. Schedule (Planned, Japan Standard Time)

・Friday, July 18: Application period closes

・Mid-September: Selection of companies to be supported (up to 7 companies will be selected following a review by experts)

Subsidy Amount：

From the fiscal year in which a company is selected (FY2025), TMG will provide subsidies up to four years within the scope of the budget.

・1st Fiscal Year: A maximum of 50 million yen, up to 100% of expenses eligible for subsidy

・2nd Fiscal Year: A maximum of 34 million yen, up to two-thirds of expenses eligible for subsidy

・3rd Fiscal year: A maximum of 25 million yen, up to half of expenses eligible for subsidy

・4th Fiscal Year: A maximum of 16 million yen, up to one-third of expenses eligible for subsidy

Support Program：

Selected companies will be provided various forms of support for the establishment and expansion of business, including public relations, business establishment advice, pitch events, business matching, etc.

4. Reference

Other key initiatives promoting the attraction of foreign companies

In addition to this program, TMG provides a variety of support for foreign companies looking to expand in Tokyo. Please visit the website below for details.

https://www.investtokyo.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/oursupports/index.html

