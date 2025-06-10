MobiFin Wins Best Agency Banking Solution Award at the 16th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit 2025

From left to right: Amir Yazdanpanah, Ziblim Alhassan, Ibrahima Sembene, and Bhavin Gohil.

NAIROBI, KENYA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MobiFin, a global innovator in digital financial services, has been awarded the Best Agency Banking Solution at the 16th Edition of the Africa Bank 4.0 Summit – Pan Africa, held on 13th–14th May 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya. This accolade underscores MobiFin’s continued commitment to enabling inclusive, scalable, and technology-driven banking solutions across the African continent.Held annually, the Africa Bank 4.0 Summit is a premier event uniting leaders from banking, fintech, and technology sectors to explore innovations that foster financial inclusion, sustainability, and digital transformation. The awards celebrate organizations that are reshaping Africa’s financial services through pioneering technology and strategic vision.This year, MobiFin was honored for its next-generation Agency Banking Solution—a robust and intelligent platform built to enhance financial access for underbanked communities through a secure, agent-led model."This award is a significant validation of our efforts to redefine financial inclusion through scalable innovation," said Amir Yazdanpanah, Global Chief Business Development Officer at MobiFin. "Our platform has helped institutions reach the last mile by equipping agents with tools that ensure speed, trust, and compliance. We’re honored to be recognized on a pan-African stage where transformation is not just a goal, but a necessity.""Our focus has always been on designing solutions that are not just technologically advanced, but deeply aligned with operational realities and driven by a customer-focused approach." added Deepak Arora, VP Product Management & Marketing at MobiFin. "From AI-driven liquidity management to seamless digital onboarding, every capability is engineered to make agency banking more effective, inclusive, and agile for our partners."Empowering Agents to Expand ReachMobiFin’s award-winning Agency Banking Platform enables banks, telecoms, and fintechs to extend their services into underserved regions by equipping agents with:• Digital onboarding (self-service and assisted) with configurable, AI-enabled workflows• AI-powered liquidity prediction to manage float and cash flow requirements• Secure cash-in/cash-out services and fund transfers• Integrated microfinance features for loans, insurance, and savings• Real-time performance tracking dashboards for business insights• Agent-assisted balance inquiries and statementsDesigned to be core-independent, biometrically secure, and regulation-ready, the platform supports service delivery over POS and mobile devices with multi-language capability.About the Africa Bank 4.0 AwardsThe Africa Bank 4.0 Awards are among the continent’s most prestigious recognitions in the financial technology space. They are meticulously curated to celebrate excellence, innovation, and impact across the African banking and fintech ecosystem. The awards program honors forward-thinking institutions, pioneering startups, visionary leaders, and solution providers that are transforming access to finance and redefining service delivery models in the region.Judged by a panel of esteemed experts and industry stakeholders, the awards underscore the importance of scalable technology, human-centric design, and strategic foresight in addressing Africa’s unique financial landscape. By recognizing standout achievements, the Africa Bank 4.0 Awards inspire organizations across the continent to push boundaries, accelerate transformation, and deliver measurable change for communities and businesses alike.Founded two decades ago as a fintech division of the Bankai Group, MobiFin is a state-of-the-art digital financial platform. It is meticulously designed to empower banks, fintechs, telecoms, credit unions, and digitechs, enabling them to elevate customer experiences.MobiFin has served over 200 banks and enterprises across 25+ countries, accumulating 20+ years of invaluable experience in digitally transforming banking and financial operations with unified solutions.

