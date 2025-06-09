Veritas Global Law, PLLC Named First Law Firm Circle Partner, Advancing Legal Innovation in Digital Finance

Corey Harris Founder Veritas Global Law PLLC Veritas Global Law, PLLC

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veritas Global Law, PLLC (“Veritas Global”), a leading advisor to entrepreneurs and innovators in the digital economy, proudly announces its designation as an official Circle Partner—the first law firm to achieve this prestigious recognition.Circle, the company behind USDC and a pioneer in global digital payments, created the Circle Partner Program to unite visionary organizations shaping the future of blockchain and finance. Veritas Global was officially accepted into the Circle Partner Program on December 11, 2024, distinguishing itself as the very first law firm in the program and reaffirming its leadership in digital asset law. With this selection, Veritas Global demonstrates its deep commitment to advancing responsible innovation, regulatory clarity, and client success in the digital asset space.“We are honored to be the first law firm recognized as a Circle Partner,” said Corey Harris, Managing Attorney at Veritas Global. “This partnership enables us to provide our clients with early access to transformative financial technologies and the regulatory insights needed to lead in a rapidly changing landscape. It’s a testament to Veritas Global’s commitment to legal excellence and innovation.”As a Circle Partner, Veritas Global will offer:Advanced legal counsel for blockchain, stablecoins, and digital currency matters.Access to Circle’s global resources and network.Strategic guidance as digital assets and compliance frameworks evolve worldwide.This milestone marks a new era for the legal industry, underscoring Veritas Global’s leadership in guiding clients through emerging technologies and complex regulations.For more information, visit: https://partners.circle.com/partner/veritas-global-law-pllc

