Veritas Global Founder Corey Harris Speaks at Big Dipper Innovation Summit

Corey Harris Founder Veritas Global Law PLLC

Corey Harris discussed critical fintech regulatory trends at recent innovation summit.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corey Harris , founder and managing Partner at Veritas Global , recently participated as a featured panelist at the Big Dipper Innovation Summit. At the event, held April 24, 2025 in downtown Richmond, Mr. Harris addressed fintech innovators and entrepreneurs, discussing crucial regulatory frameworks, compliance challenges, and strategic insights into blockchain and fintech law.Mr. Harris emphasized practical regulatory solutions for emerging tech startups navigating rapidly evolving laws globally.“The Big Dipper Innovation Summit provided an incredible forum to explore pressing issues facing fintech leaders today,” Mr. Harris said. “It’s essential for innovative businesses to stay informed and proactive regarding compliance to thrive in today’s regulatory environment.”Mr. Harris regularly advises venture-backed fintech and blockchain companies, solidifying his and Veritas Global’s position at the forefront of fintech law.About Corey HarrisCorey Harris is a recognized leader in fintech and blockchain regulation, advising numerous innovative companies in navigating complex regulatory environments.About Veritas GlobalVeritas Global specializes in private investment funds, fintech and emerging technology law, providing regulatory counsel to clients globally.Media ContactMalisa Santigulpr@vglawfirm.comMedia TeamContact Information: https://www.vglawfirm.com

