Exciting Announcement from the San Francisco World International Film Festival. June 14th, 5:00 PM at Marina Theatre, SF

Join us for an unforgettable evening on Saturday, June 14th, starting at 5:00 PM at the Marina Theatre, located at 2149 Chestnut St., San Francisco, CA 94123.

This collection of the festival's films illustrates how, in various life situations, people must make the right choices to survive, thrive, and move forward.” — San Francisco Film Festival

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Francisco World International Film Festival is pleased to announce the launch of its New Film Program, featuring an additional screening of the finest films from 2024-2025. This special event will take place on Saturday, June 14th, starting at 5:00 PM at the Marina Theatre, located at 2149 Chestnut St., San Francisco, CA 94123.The program will showcase a carefully curated Film Collection that includes 12+ award-winning and nominated films from prestigious world film festivals. This event presents a unique opportunity to experience some of the most compelling and innovative storytelling from around the globe.Featured films in the festival program include:After the Dark: Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaJO9kLbQMs The Death of Alexandre Alekhine: Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XupnM60E2vI Success Formula: Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWdTx_qrj7U The Two-Faced EmpireFollowing the screening, a Q&A session will be held with filmmakers and industry professionals, providing attendees with insights into the creative process and an opportunity to discuss the themes and narratives presented in the films.Synopsis of "After the Dark":This film is nominated for an award at the San Francisco Film Festival 2025 on June 14th, competing for Best Feature Film. It explores how, in extremely challenging and difficult life situations, individuals must make the right choices to survive and thrive.The narrative centers on a philosophy teacher at an international school who has been challenging a class of twenty students with thought exercises to prepare them for their future. On the last day of school, he conducts a provocative exercise in which he presents the scenario of an impending atomic apocalypse. A bunker is available to shelter them for a year, but it can only accommodate ten people, forcing the students to make the difficult decision of who among them should be allowed inside. The unfolding events form the heart of the story.During the press conference for the film, director John Huddles stated, "Multiculturalism is a major theme in the movie, which revolves around the challenge of rebooting humanity in the event of a nuclear apocalypse." He elaborated that the film features students from diverse backgrounds, including Turkey, Iran, Australia, Africa, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. This diverse cast highlights the film's exploration of different perspectives and the complexities of human relationships in extreme circumstances.Gary Goldstein of the Los Angeles Times remarked, “This well-shot sci-fi thriller… is impressively packed with smart, provocative ideas about how we would react to a nuclear holocaust… It brims with metaphor and symbolism… and features an attractive array of young actors… who bring apt heart and conviction to their roles as budding academics.” Brandon Harris of Filmmaker described the film as “sneakily beautiful, remarkably thoughtful.”Synopsis of "The Death of Alexandre Alekhine":This film has been nominated for an award at the San Francisco Film Festival 2025 on June 14th, where it will compete for Best Documentary Film."The Death of Alexandre Alekhine" is a compelling documentary that delves deep into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of the fourth World Chess Champion, Alexander Alekhine. Set against the backdrop of Estoril, Portugal, in March 1946, the film challenges the official narrative that Alekhine died from choking on food, instead exploring various theories of foul play and murder linked to his controversial political views and history during World War II.The documentary is the result of a comprehensive investigation conducted by an international team of professionals from five countries: Russia, Portugal, France, England, and the United States. This collaborative effort involved over 100 specialists across diverse fields, including investigators, pathologists, doctors, biochemists, forensic scientists, historians, and filmmakers. The film crew meticulously retraced Alekhine's final days, conducting on-site investigations at the Park Hotel in Estoril, as well as traveling to key locations in Lisbon, Paris, London, and Moscow, where initial investigations took place.Utilizing archival documents and scientific research, the film presents a well-rounded narrative that reflects the complexities of Alekhine's life and the socio-political climate of his time. It pieces together evidence and insights from historians and chess experts, offering viewers a thought-provoking exploration of the darker aspects of history that often remain obscured.The documentary's thorough and painstaking scientific research culminated in a film that not only informs but also engages the audience, prompting further discussion on the implications of Alekhine's legacy.Well-received in 2024, the film earned 37 prestigious awards at various world film festivals, including: Cinema New York City, Atlanta Award-Qualifying Film Festival, Las Vegas International Film Festival, Beijing Film Festival, Amsterdam World International Film Festival, Eurovision Palermo Film Festival, Austria International Film Festival, Euro Film Festival Geneva, Madrid Art Film Festival, Miami National Film Festival, Washington Film Festival, London International Film Festival, Singapore World International Film Festival, New York State Film Festival, Toronto World International Film Festival, Hong Kong World International Film Festival, Los Angeles International Film Festival, Berlin World International Film Festival, Hong Kong National Film Festival, and many others.Synopsis of "Success Formula":The release of a powerful documentary titled Success Formula, produced with a budget of $1.2 million, is confirmed. The film features over 200 renowned athletes, as well as more than 30 Hollywood movie stars, scientists, and cultural figures.Whether a film enthusiast, a budding filmmaker, or simply seeking an inspiring evening, the SAN FRANCISCO FILM FESTIVAL promises to deliver an enriching experience filled with creativity and passion.This event presents a unique opportunity to be part of the vibrant film community in San Francisco. Mark calendars, invite friends, and join the celebration of exceptional short films.Tickets are available at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6660546 For more updates and information, follow the festival's page and stay tuned!Link to the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEKxVB1cF3U Please see the following links as well:

