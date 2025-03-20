Documentary Ripples

On March 15, a dense fog enveloped New York as long lines formed outside the Producer's Club, where the documentary “Ripples” had its U.S. premiere at 8 PM.

The criminal will commit any further crime to hide the truth” — Alex Davidson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the evening of March 15, a dense fog enveloped New York as long lines formed outside the Producer's Club, where the documentary “ Ripples ” was set to have its U.S. premiere at 8 PM. The Producer's Club, an iconic theater in New York City, is just a few steps away from Times Square.“Ripples” uses a documentary approach to focus on the inspiring stories of four Uyghur women from Xinjiang, China. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and has won Best Film at both the International Documentary Festival of Ierapetra and the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam. In anticipation of this special film, the Producers' Club created an invitation and several posters which were displayed in advance.Despite heavy fog on the day of the screening, the turnout of eager New York audiences exceeded expectations, prompting the cinema to add two additional screening rooms. Liam, the manager of Producer's Club, hosted the pre-screening discussion, expressing how the stories of these women from a distant ancient country resonate closely with those of us across the Pacific.Throughout the screening, the audience responded with sighs and laughter as thenarrative shifted. After the film concluded, many viewers remained in their seats, deep in thought. One audience member, unable to contain their emotions, told the media that "Ripples" dispelled the clouds of misinformation, and the experiences of the four women chasing their dreams in Xinjiang were uplifting. Dan Salerno, a senior consultant from Documentary Business, expressed preliminary interest in acquiring the film, while the Brooklyn Film Festival extended an olive branch to the production.As viewers exited the theater, discussions continued in the lounge area, lingering as they debated the film's creative approach, the current state of Uyghur women in China, and how U.S. - China relations might be better sustained. Twenty minutes may seem brief, but the reflections and discussions it prompted will last much longer.This film and some others were screened by Intellect Pictures - a film production, finance and distribution Corporation based in Los Angeles and Toronto. The company distributes more than 100 films with a total production budget of more than $90 million. The company produces several short and full-length feature and films and documentaries per year.One more documentary film-invastigation, which was screened in NY this time was "Death of Alexander Alekhin" about the 4th World Chess Champion, murdered in Estoril, Portugal between March 23 and 24 in Estoril.The documentary "Death of Alexander Alekhine 's" delves into the enigmatic circumstances surrounding the death of the fourth World Chess Champion, Alexander Alekhine, who died in Estoril, Portugal, in March 1946. While the official narrative attributed his death to choking on food, the film explores various theories that have emerged over the years, including potential foul play or assassination due to his controversial political affiliations and past during World War II.As the investigation unfolds, the documentary presents a thorough examination of Alekhine's life, his chess career, and the socio-political climate of the time, shedding light on the possible motives behind any foul play. It interviews historians, chess experts, and individuals familiar with Alekhine's life, piecing together clues from his final days.Ultimately, the film suggests that the most plausible explanation for his death involves a conspiracy linked to his past. This investigation posits that Alekhine's death was not merely a tragic accident but rather a calculated act, leaving viewers with a chilling reminder of the complexities surrounding his life and legacy. The documentary encourages further exploration and discussion about the darker aspects of history that often remain obscured. It encourages further exploration and discussion about the darker aspects of history that often remain obsc.The documentary is the result of a comprehensive 3 years investigation conducted by an international team of professionals from five countries: United States, Portugal, France, England, and Russia. This collaborative effort involved over 100 specialists across diverse fields, including investigators, pathologists, doctors, biochemists, forensic scientists, historians, and filmmakers. The film crew meticulously retraced Alekhine's final days, conducting on-site investigations at the Park Hotel in Estoril, as well as traveling to key locations in Lisbon, Paris, London, and Moscow, where initial investigations took place.

