Americord Powers Innovation with Custom Power Cords for Emerging Technologies

Americord sparks industrial evolution with engineered power products: Power Cords, Power Strips, Extension Cords, and NEMA 5-15R Cord Sets

SOUTH LOGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As new technologies emerge and industries evolve, Americord, a U.S.-based leader in power distribution solutions, continues to power innovation with its specially designed and high-performance custom power cords , power strips, and extension cords . These solutions are engineered to support the power requirements of emerging technologies.Given that the demand for electricity from data centers is projected to more than double by 2030 and hit around 945 terawatt-hours, innovation is more than a competitive edge; it’s a critical requirement.Americord meets this challenge with reliable, application-specific power solutions that are built to perform in demanding environments.With a commitment to continuous improvement and custom collaboration, the company ensures each product is tailored to meet exact specifications, delivering dependable power where and when it’s needed most. Modern-age technologies, ranging from AI-powered servers to EV charging stations, require more than standard power cords. They call for custom-engineered solutions tailored to specific voltage, length, and environmental requirements. Americord's custom power cords and assemblies are trusted by the healthcare, automation, manufacturing, and IT sectors.Power Cords: Power cords are built for performance and versatility, with durability and configuration options unlike anything else. Featuring multiple gauge and jacket options such as SJTW, SJT, and SVT, these cords are available with both NEMA and international connectors. Power cords play a crucial role for startups building new tech prototypes, labs working on IoT devices, and factories upgrading equipment to create smarter energy flows.Power Strips: From assembly lines to server rooms, Americord’s power strips allow users to organize and safely distribute electricity where it’s needed most. Built with rugged casings for commercial environments, these strips offer multiple outlet configurations, optional surge protection, and temperature tolerance up to 105°C. Engineers use these strips to test prototypes, operate equipment, and control the amount of power flowing through the circuits.Extension Cords: If your electrical outlets don’t line up perfectly with the devices, Americord’s robust power extension cords will fix the problem. These heavy-duty cords feature thick-gauge wiring (available in 10, 12, 14, and 16 AWG) and weatherproof jackets, making them suitable for both extreme outdoor conditions and controlled indoor environments. Whether on a construction site or in a clean room, these cords handle demanding electrical loads in any environment. NEMA 5-15R Cord Sets: One of the most commonly used connectors in North America, NEMA 5-15R has been introduced to provide a safe and secure way to connect devices across industries. Designed with an 18/3 SJTW black cord, these sets feature a durable PVC jacket and a compact 1-foot length rated at 18A/125V. These connectors are ideal for retrofit applications and equipment manufacturers standardizing on safe, proven formats.At Americord, discover a versatile lineup of power solutions tailored to meet your unique electrical needs, whether it’s for your home, business, or industrial operation.Bulk Wire: Premium, UL-listed bulk wires, designed from pure copper to ensure energy efficiency, durability, and safety.GFCI Cords: Important safety cords designed to prevent ground faults in wet and heavy-use areas. Built according to the UL and OSHA standards, these cords supply reliable power and continuous protection for job sites, garages, and outdoor uses.Mechanical Plugs: Diverse grounding locking plugs, including those with flanged inlets and cord grips, for easy installation and reliable performance.Inline Rocker Switch: A reliable, cost-effective, and adaptable solution for lighting and appliances with a load of up to 100W.Adapters & Terminals: Get versatile adapters and terminals for seamless connectivity and customized wiring solutions.“These power cords have become a standard in our robotics lab. They’re robust, consistent, and easy to spec out.”— Systems Engineer“We needed custom lengths for our lighting rig, and Americord delivered exactly what we needed, fast.”— AV TechnicianAbout AmericordAmericord, a leading name in power cord manufacturing, continues to set the industry standard by delivering superior quality, unmatched dependability, and fast nationwide and international delivery. With decades of experience, Americord proudly upholds a customer-first approach, offering prompt quotes, competitive pricing, and customized solutions tailored to the unique needs of every project.With an emphasis on safety, reliability, and customization, Americord supports industries ranging from technology and healthcare to industrial manufacturing and beyond. The company’s dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction has made it a preferred partner for businesses worldwide seeking dependable power solutions backed by responsive service and cutting-edge engineering.📍 Visit: https://www.americord.com 📧 Email: sales@americord.com📦 Headquarters: Logan, UT

