Total Home Fence and Deck Expands Services with Premium Wood and Composite Decks

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is something beautiful about a backyard at the end of a long day; the kids are playing, the neighbors are talking, and the smells of a summer barbecue. However, too frequently, that patch of open grass seems unfinished, an empty canvas on which something must be done. Total Home Fence & Deck, the Kansas City Metro’s trusted deck builders in Overland Park , turns those visions into reality with beautifully crafted, durable outdoor spaces.The demand for custom wood and composite decks has increased at a high rate as more and more homeowners spend a majority of their time at home. The families desire the outdoor spaces which are not just beautiful, but also functional, safe, and durable. Total Home Fence & Deck has responded to this requirement, and it has extended its services to enable homeowners to make the ideal backyard to enjoy life, relax, or entertain in.Have you always wanted your own calm morning coffee nook to unwind, or a large deck to have dinner or barbecues with friends? Have you always wanted your own children's play area, safe and close to the ground? Total Home Fence and Deck can make it happen, combining skill, care, and attention to detail as one of the leading companies in the Kansas City Metro area.Living in the Kansas City Metro area means experiencing a range of weather conditions, including hot summers, rainy springs, and cold winters. Total Home Fence & Deck designs decks that are built to withstand it all:Wood Decks: Classic warmth and timeless appeal meet durability. Homeowners can choose from premium-grade pressure-treated lumber, cedar, hardwoods, and other high-quality options to create a deck that complements their home’s style.Composite Decks: For families who want beauty without constant upkeep, composite decks resist fading, staining, warping, and moisture damage. These low-maintenance decks deliver lasting performance while offering multiple colors and textures to suit any aesthetic.Custom Layouts: From multi-tiered decks and poolside designs to wraparound decks with railings or pergolas, every project is tailored to the homeowner’s space, needs, and lifestyle.Total Home Fence & Deck’s process is designed to make building your dream deck simple and stress-free. From the first consultation to the finishing touches, the team works closely with homeowners to ensure each deck balances functionality, beauty, and durability.Moreover, in the post-pandemic era, demand for private outdoor living — yards, decks, and patios — has surged. Studies show many buyers are willing to pay more for homes with usable green or outdoor space.Their approach includes:Free Estimates: Honest guidance and clear pricing so homeowners know exactly what to expect.Quality Materials & Skilled Craftsmanship: Every deck is built by professional wood deck builders and composite deck installation experts who take pride in their work.5-Year Workmanship & Labor Warranty: Peace of mind knowing every deck is backed by a strong guarantee.“Brian from Total Home & Deck came out on time and was very helpful to our needs. He was courteous and very knowledgeable about the process. I would definitely encourage others to reach out to this company.”- Sylvia Williams, Overland Park“The Total Home Fence and Deck crew did a great job in a timely manner, facing multiple rain days and the heat. They built a set of stairs from my existing deck and screened in our porch. Great work, would definitely use them again.”- Greg Graham, LenexaTotal Home Fence & Deck serves the communities of the Kansas City metro region, including Overland Park, Blue Springs, Parkville, Raymore, and Leawood. Regardless of the size of the project, a backyard upgrade or a big deck construction, the team is always able to offer expertise, care, and reliability to every home.About Total Home Fence & DeckTotal Home Fence and Deck is a local and family-owned business that specializes in custom fences, pergolas, decks, gates, and other outdoor structures. They are proud of being quality craftsmen, fair in pricing, and customer satisfaction with a 5-year workmanship and labor warranty.They have years of experience serving the Kansas City Metro, which means that they are familiar with the local needs of the homeowners and are determined to develop outdoor spaces that would be beautiful, functional, and long-lasting.They bring professional experience and a personal touch to their team, which makes each project personalized, stress-free, and enjoyable throughout the years.

