Minister Siviwe Gwarube addresses inaugural Policy Dialogue on Entrepreneurship Education, 9 Jun

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, will deliver the keynote address at the Inaugural Policy Dialogue on Entrepreneurship Education. The event is hosted in partnership with the European Union’s Education for Employability Sector Budget Support Programme. It aims to address South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis through an education that empowers learners to be job seekers and job creaters.

In her keynote address, Minister Gwarube will reflect on the growing urgency to equip South African learners not only with academic knowledge, but with the skills, mindset, and agency required to navigate a fast-changing and uncertain world. She will speak to the Department’s broader Three-Streams Curriculum Model, the development of a national entrepreneurship education policy, and the strategic imperative to address South Africa’s high youth unemployment through inclusive, innovative education pathways.

This high-level dialogue aims to ignite a cross-sector conversation on embedding entrepreneurship education into the basic education system. It brings together key stakeholders from national and provincial government departments, the private sector, civil society and academic institutions to co-create a unified vision for entrepreneurship as a key lever for youth empowerment.

Members of the media are invited to attend and will be afforded interviews as follows:

Date: 09 June 2025

Time: 08h30

Venue: The Atrium, Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg, Gauteng

