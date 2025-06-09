Dr. Bruce E. Katz Inducted into The Order of Fantastic Professionals

Dr. Bruce Katz International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)

Dr. Bruce Katz’s commitment to his industry is unprecedented; we felt it was paramount to present him with the Vanguard in Aesthetic Innovation 2025 Award.” — Dr. Allen Lycka

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is proud to announce that Dr. Bruce E. Katz has been inducted into the IOFP as the recipient of the Vanguard in Aesthetic Innovation 2025 award. He is one of the most well-regarded and sought-after board-certified dermatologists in the industry, with over three decades of experience.A Clinical Professor of Dermatology at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of JUVA Skin & Laser Center in NYC, Dr. Katz brings over 30 years of leadership to the field. Known for innovations such as SmartLipo and the “Madonna Lift,” he has published extensively, lectured worldwide, and made significant contributions to the field through his work in major professional organizations.A member of the editorial board of multiple prestigious medical journals, Dr. Katz holds leadership positions in numerous local, state, and national professional organizations. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery.Dr. Katz is a sought-after expert by the media and regularly lends his expertise to media outlets, including Allure Magazine and W Magazine. He has been a frequent guest on national and international news shows, including The Today Show, The Dr. Oz Show, The Doctors, The View, 20/20, Good Morning America, and CNN. Newsweek Magazine also listed him as one of the best cosmetic dermatologists in the United States. Dr. Bruce Katz ’s commitment to help others through his expertise as a certified dermatologist, a professor, and overall involvement in his industry is unprecedented and we felt it paramount to present him with the award: Vanguard in Aesthetic Innovation 2025; he aligns perfectly with IOFP’s values of empowerment, growth, and innovation,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , President and CEO of International Order of Fantastic Professionals.About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals:The IOFP is a global network of exceptional individuals committed to fostering growth, innovation, and excellence across various professional fields. IOFP members collaborate on meaningful projects, contributing their expertise to drive positive change in their industries and communities. Through exclusive events, workshops, and mentorship opportunities, IOFP provides a platform for thought leaders to share insights, expand their influence, and make a lasting impact. For more information visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information about Dr. Bruce E. Katz and media inquiries or IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.