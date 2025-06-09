Just In Time for Father’s Day: Brand New Music from Recording Artist Carl Brister and his son Jordan 'J-Maestro' Brister

I See You by Carl Brister feat. Jordan "J-Maestro" Brister Official Cover Art

New Single "I See You" Coming June 13, 2025

I made a promise to my son, Jordan, that we would keep the production simple so that it would be a father-son musical moment between us and guess what? It didn’t need anything more.” — Carl Brister

WEST, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The bond between a father and son is often complex. It can be filled with tough love that molds, shapes, and defines boys into young men. And it can also produce tender moments that become like a symphony of experiences that last a lifetime. Such is the case with “ I See You ”, the new Pop/R&B single by singer, songwriter, recording artist Carl Brister featuring his son, Jordan “J-Maestro” Brister on piano. This beautiful piano-voice duet was co-written and co-executive produced as a father and son collaboration.Carl and Jordan first teamed up on Carl's critically acclaimed country single, “Will Be Spring Again” which achieved first-ballot status for the 2024 Grammy Awards. “I began writing the lyrics to “I See You” during a break while performing at a wedding in Newport, Rhode Island, Carl explains. “I wanted to capture that moment when you know that there’s someone else in this world who sees you and gets you totally.”Carl then shared the melody with his teenage son, Jordan, who began studying classical and jazz piano at the age of 8 years old. “My dad was my first piano teacher”, Jordan adds. “From there I fell in love with it and continued taking formal lessons.” Nicknamed “J-Maestro” because of his ability to play multiple instruments, Jordan also plays Baritone & Tenor Sax, Clarinet, and the Kalimba. He performed for 2 years with New Jersey’s acclaimed Jazz House Kids and has been studying Advanced Music Theory for 3 years with Julliard School of Music’s Summer Extension Program.The single “I See You” blends Carl’s lyrics, vocal dexterity, and signature falsetto with Jordan’s gentle yet dynamic piano approach. Carl adds, “I made a promise to Jordan that we would keep the production simple, without a lot of extra instrumentation, so that it would be a father-son musical moment between us and guess what? He was right. It didn’t need anything more.”Carl Brister is also the founder and CEO of Music Village , a NJ non-profit organization that produces the annual Love+Unity Fest and community programs that promote diversity though the arts. On June 13th, Carl and Jordan will perform “I See You” at Music Village’s “Love In Motion: A Night of Cultural Dance” directed by Alvin Ailey’s own Freddie Moore in honor of dads for Father’s Day Weekend."I See You" by Carl Brister feat. Jordan "J-Maestro" Brister is a heartfelt song that captures the magic of meeting that special someone and the moments that make a relationship unforgettable. The single will be released on Friday, June 13th, 2025 streaming on all platforms and accompanied by a live video performance. For bookings, interviews & additional information visit: www.CarlBrister.com

I See You (Live Performance Video) by Carl Brister feat. Jordan "J-Maestro" Brister

